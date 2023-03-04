7 All-Inclusive Resorts In Canada Where You Can Get A Luxe Vacay Without Leaving The Country
No expensive plane ticket required!
If you're in need of some relaxation, where better to go than to an all-inclusive resort?
If you're thinking you'd need to leave the country, however, you'd be wrong — there are so many luxurious all-inclusive resorts in Canada where you can get a stunning vacation without an expensive plane ticket.
Booking a stay at one of Canada's all-inclusive resorts means things like your meals, activities and accommodations are all included in the price, so all you have to worry about is unwinding.
These resorts offer something for everyone, whether you're looking for the perfect place to take the fam or want to enjoy a romantic getaway.
Ready for some pampering? Here are seven all-inclusive resorts in Canada where you might want to book your next vacay.
Ste. Anne's Spa
Price: $390 per person for day visits
Address: 1009 Massey Rd., Grafton, ON
Why You Need To Go: This luxurious spa in Ontario offers all-inclusive day visits and overnight stays.
You can treat yourself to a little luxury by booking a day spa experience, which comes with inclusions like a three-course lunch, afternoon tea and a $150 spa and wellness allowance.
If you'd prefer to stay longer, overnight stays come with the additions of a four-course dinner, à la carte hot breakfast and a CAA 4-Diamond accommodation (which, in other words, is pretty swanky).
Club Med Québec Charlevoix
Price: $240+ per adult per night
Address: 1, rue de la Montagne-Secrète, Petite-Rivière-Saint-François, QC
Why You Need To Go: Located just an hour from Quebec City in the Charlevoix region, Club Med takes care of everything you need during your visit.
Nestled right on Le Massif de Charlevoix, the resort offers breathtaking views of the river all year long.
A stay includes gourmet meals, drinks, snacks and activities, like skiing in the winter and hiking in the spring and summer.
White Point Beach Resort
Price: $178+ per person, per night
Address: 75 White Point Beach Resort Rd., White Point, NS
Why You Need To Go: White Point Beach Resort is a dreamy getaway spot where you can relax and unwind surrounded by nature.
The resort offers romantic escapes like the Beach Romance Package where you get accommodation for two nights, meals for two, a bottle of bubbly and extras like complimentary chocolates and snacks and activities.
They also have options for families and for longer stays as well as unique accommodations for those looking to spend the night, like "oceanfront treehouses" perched above the edge of the sea.
Trout Point Lodge
Price: $480+ per person, per night
Address: 189 Trout Point Rd., East Kemptville, NS
Why You Need To Go: If you want to be immersed in nature, this resort is for you. Trout Point Lodge is a place for "luxury adventure travel" where you can go on guided stargazing walks and stay in rooms and cottages with scenic river views.
The resort offers tons of different packages, with options for couples, girls' trips, and those looking for something a little different, like a starlight culinary escape or a fly-fishing getaway.
The resort also offers forest bathing, whale watching, hiking tours and more!
Estérel Resort
Price: $149.50+ per person
Address: 39 Boul. Fridolin-Simard, Esterel, QC
Why You Need To Go: Only two hours from Ottawa and just over an hour from Montreal, Estérel Resort will make you feel like you're at a beach resort in Florida rather than right here in Canada.
The resort has several all-inclusive packages to choose from including things like dinner for two, a full breakfast and access to thermal pools and baths, with some packages offering extras like wine tasting, games, and champagne.
Here, you can lounge by the pool here and sip a cocktail from the cabana-style bar while taking in serene views of the lake.
Moulin Wakefield Mill Hotel
Price: $478+ for two people
Address: 60 Chem. Mill, Wakefield, QC
Why You Need To Go: Just 30 minutes from Ottawa and two and a half hours from Montreal, the Wakefield Mill Hotel and Spa is the perfect place to unwind.
Located in the heart of Gatineau Park, the hotel offers packages where meals and activities are included in your stay.
For instance, the Gatineau Park Getaway includes your accommodation, a three-course table d’hôte dinner at La Muse restaurant, breakfast, and access to an outdoor hot tub, thermal spa and sauna.
However, if you'd like to just spend the night, a stay in one of their cozy rooms does come with gourmet breakfast.
Mount Engadine Lodge
Price: $345+ per night
Address: 1 Mount Shark Rd, Canmore, AB
Why You Need To Go: The Mount Engadine Lodge is located in the heart of Kananaskis and is perfect for families, couples and solo travellers.
The lodge offers an authentic Canadian back-country retreat, but it's easily accessible. Here, you can get incredible views of mountains and wildlife, like moose, which are often seen nearby.
A stay comes with a full breakfast, packed lunch, afternoon tea, and a three-course dinner included in the rate for the room.
