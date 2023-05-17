all inclusive vacations

Last-Minute All-Inclusive Vacations Are Available From Canada & Many Are Under $700

Pack your bags!

​A car in Cuba. Right: The Riu Santa Fe resort in Mexico.

In need of a vacation? If you've got some flexibility, there are tons of last-minute all-inclusive vacations from Canada you can book right now.

Airlines like Sunwing, Air Transat and Air Canada Vacations have last-minute vacation packages where your flight, stay, food and drinks are all taken care of, so you can sit back and relax.

Because they're last-minute deals, there are lots of options for cheap vacations, with destinations like Cuba, Mexico, Jamaica, the Dominican Republic and more.

While there are lots of options for travellers, with flights from Toronto, Calgary, Edmonton, Montreal, Quebec City and Vancouver, we've highlighted just a few of the best deals to give you an idea of what's available.

Ready to unwind? Here are seven last-minute all-inclusive vacation packages from Canada you may want to check out.

Starfish Varadero

From: Montreal (YUL)

Price: $625 for seven days

When: June 7, 2023

Details: The Starfish Varadero is located on a stretch of white sand in one of the Caribbean's most famous beach destinations.

Here, you can kayak, snorkel, and even take Spanish lessons.

The all-inclusive package includes three meals a day plus snacks, your drinks, daily activites and nightly entertainment.

Find It On Sunwing

Grand Memories Santa Maria

From: Toronto (YYZ)

Price: $655 for seven days

When: June 14, 2023

Details: This four-star resort in Cayo Santa Maria, Cuba, lies on a stretch of stunning white sand. The resort has swim-up bars, a tennis court and an open-air beach restaurant.

The all-inclusive plan includes three meals a day plus snacks, drinks, water sports and evening entertainment.

Find It On Sunwing

Memories Flamenco Beach Resort

From: Toronto (YYZ)

Price: $675 for seven days

When: June 7, 2023

Details: This four-and-a-half-star resort in Cayo Coco, Cuba, is great for couples and families alike.

Located on one of Cayo Coco’s famous white-sand beaches, the resort offers snorkelling in a nearby barrier reef, catamaran rides and is in close proximity to a nightclub.

Your all-inclusive stay includes meals, 24-hour food and beverage service, snacks, and water sports.

Find It On Sunwing

Riu Jalisco

From: Calgary (YYC)

Price: $835 for seven days

When: June 6, 2023

Details: The Riu Jalisco is a coastal resort located close to Nuevo Vallarta, Mexico.

Known as a top seller in the area, the resort offers the ideal vacation for those looking to relax or wanting adventure, with a private beach and swim-up bar, as well as complimentary activities like beach volleyball, table tennis, snorkelling and windsurfing.

Included in the all-inclusive package are your meals, snacks and drinks, as well as nightly entertainment.

Find It On Sunwing

Bahia Principe Grand Coba

From: Montreal

Price: $1,099 for seven days

When: June 1, 2023

Details: Located in the heart of Mexico's Riviera Maya, the Bahia Principe Grand Coba has everything you need for your dream vacation.

In addition to two pools, a private beach, and lush gardens, the resort also has a scuba diving centre, a luxurious spa and its very own golf course.

The all-inclusive package includes meals, water sports, activities, entertainment, and even an introduction to scuba diving.

Find It On Air Transat

Krystal Puerto Vallarta

From: Vancouver (YVR)

Price: $1,029 for seven days

When: June 13, 2023

Details: This four-star resort in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, is great for families and features a sparkling infinity pool overlooking the scenic Bay of Banderas.

Included in your stay is breakfast, lunch, snacks and dinner for each day, drinks, daily activities and nighttime entertainment.

Find It On Air Canada

Riu Santa Fe

From: Toronto (YYZ)

Price: $1,145 for seven days

When: June 15, 2023

Details: Located in Los Cabos, Mexico, the Riu Santa Fe is a four-and-a-half-star resort with newly renovated rooms, restaurants and bars.

Set on a white-sand beach, the resort offers panoramic ocean views, a swim-up bar, as well as a chance to see Cabo's famous El Arco.

The all-inclusive vacation includes meals, dining in specialty restaurants, 24-hour snacks and drinks, as well as activities and entertainment.

Find It On Sunwing

Happy travels!

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

