Last-Minute All-Inclusive Vacations Are Available From Canada & Many Are Under $700
Pack your bags!
In need of a vacation? If you've got some flexibility, there are tons of last-minute all-inclusive vacations from Canada you can book right now.
Airlines like Sunwing, Air Transat and Air Canada Vacations have last-minute vacation packages where your flight, stay, food and drinks are all taken care of, so you can sit back and relax.
Because they're last-minute deals, there are lots of options for cheap vacations, with destinations like Cuba, Mexico, Jamaica, the Dominican Republic and more.
While there are lots of options for travellers, with flights from Toronto, Calgary, Edmonton, Montreal, Quebec City and Vancouver, we've highlighted just a few of the best deals to give you an idea of what's available.
Ready to unwind? Here are seven last-minute all-inclusive vacation packages from Canada you may want to check out.
Starfish Varadero
From: Montreal (YUL)
Price: $625 for seven days
When: June 7, 2023
Details: The Starfish Varadero is located on a stretch of white sand in one of the Caribbean's most famous beach destinations.
Here, you can kayak, snorkel, and even take Spanish lessons.
The all-inclusive package includes three meals a day plus snacks, your drinks, daily activites and nightly entertainment.
Grand Memories Santa Maria
From: Toronto (YYZ)
Price: $655 for seven days
When: June 14, 2023
Details: This four-star resort in Cayo Santa Maria, Cuba, lies on a stretch of stunning white sand. The resort has swim-up bars, a tennis court and an open-air beach restaurant.
The all-inclusive plan includes three meals a day plus snacks, drinks, water sports and evening entertainment.
Memories Flamenco Beach Resort
From: Toronto (YYZ)
Price: $675 for seven days
When: June 7, 2023
Details: This four-and-a-half-star resort in Cayo Coco, Cuba, is great for couples and families alike.
Located on one of Cayo Coco’s famous white-sand beaches, the resort offers snorkelling in a nearby barrier reef, catamaran rides and is in close proximity to a nightclub.
Your all-inclusive stay includes meals, 24-hour food and beverage service, snacks, and water sports.
Riu Jalisco
From: Calgary (YYC)
Price: $835 for seven days
When: June 6, 2023
Details: The Riu Jalisco is a coastal resort located close to Nuevo Vallarta, Mexico.
Known as a top seller in the area, the resort offers the ideal vacation for those looking to relax or wanting adventure, with a private beach and swim-up bar, as well as complimentary activities like beach volleyball, table tennis, snorkelling and windsurfing.
Included in the all-inclusive package are your meals, snacks and drinks, as well as nightly entertainment.
Bahia Principe Grand Coba
From: Montreal
Price: $1,099 for seven days
When: June 1, 2023
Details: Located in the heart of Mexico's Riviera Maya, the Bahia Principe Grand Coba has everything you need for your dream vacation.
In addition to two pools, a private beach, and lush gardens, the resort also has a scuba diving centre, a luxurious spa and its very own golf course.
The all-inclusive package includes meals, water sports, activities, entertainment, and even an introduction to scuba diving.
Krystal Puerto Vallarta
From: Vancouver (YVR)
Price: $1,029 for seven days
When: June 13, 2023
Details: This four-star resort in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, is great for families and features a sparkling infinity pool overlooking the scenic Bay of Banderas.
Included in your stay is breakfast, lunch, snacks and dinner for each day, drinks, daily activities and nighttime entertainment.
Riu Santa Fe
From: Toronto (YYZ)
Price: $1,145 for seven days
When: June 15, 2023
Details: Located in Los Cabos, Mexico, the Riu Santa Fe is a four-and-a-half-star resort with newly renovated rooms, restaurants and bars.
Set on a white-sand beach, the resort offers panoramic ocean views, a swim-up bar, as well as a chance to see Cabo's famous El Arco.
The all-inclusive vacation includes meals, dining in specialty restaurants, 24-hour snacks and drinks, as well as activities and entertainment.
Happy travels!
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.