6 Beach Resort Stays In Canada That Will Transport You To Cuba This Summer
Get that island-getaway feel at these spots across the country. 🍹
If you've been longing to escape to a Caribbean destination this summer, you can get there without a pricey plane ticket. These beach resort stays in Canada have all the elements of a tropical getaway, with gorgeous pools, private beaches, cabanas and more.
You can get the feeling of an island vacation in Cuba without having to leave the country at these spots. Many even come with resort-style activities, like live musical performances and watersports.
They also have dreamy accommodations, with everything from cottages to wooden tents to beachfront townhouses to choose from.
Check out these six beachy stays across Canada and start planning that summer getaway!
Estérel Resort
Price: $164+ per person
Address: 39 Boul. Fridolin-Simard, Esterel, QC
Why You Need To Go: Only two hours from Ottawa and just over an hour from Montreal, Estérel Resort will make you feel like you're at a beach resort in the Caribbean.
The resort has several all-inclusive packages to choose from. You can lounge by the pool here and sip a cocktail from the cabana-style bar while taking in serene views of the lake.
Watermark Beach Resort
Price: $279+ per night
Address: 15 Park Pl., Osoyoos, BC
Why You Need To Go: You can relax poolside or on the beach at this gorgeous resort in B.C.'s Okanagan Valley.
You can choose to stay in a suite or your own beachfront townhouse here. The resort's central location means there is so much to do and see nearby, like visit one of the award-winning wineries the area is known for.
Camping Havana Resort
Price: $80+ per night
Address: 631, 7e rang, Maricourt, QC
Why You Need To Go: This Cuba-themed resort not far from Montreal is complete with palm trees, thatched roofs, colourful huts and a gorgeous pool.
There's also a swim-up bar, a sandy beach area, salsa lessons and musical performances on offer here, so you can get the full experience of a tropical vacation.
The June Motel
Price: $395+ per night
Address: 11 Sauble Falls Pky., Sauble Beach, ON
Why You Need To Go: This motel has total beach-resort vibes, with a retro aesthetic and gorgeous pool that will make you feel like you've left the country.
The motel's location in Sauble Beach means you'll be just a walk away from the second-longest freshwater beach in the world, with cute shops and classic beach town eats for you to enjoy nearby.
The Lakeside Motel
Price: $450+ per night
Address: 349 Wellington Main St., Wellington, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located in the heart of Prince Edward County in Ontario, the Lakeside Motel is a lakefront paradise with a stunning pool, cabanas and luxurious accommodations that's perfect for a summer getaway.
The motel also has a bar overlooking the lake where you can get seafood and poolside bites and listen to live music.
Walnut Beach Resort
Price: $399+ per night
Address: 4200 Lakeshore Dr., Osoyoos, BC
Why You Need To Go: Right on Lake Osoyoos in B.C. is Walnut Beach Resort, where you can relax on a private beach under palapa umbrellas or take a refreshing dip in Canada's warmest lake.
The resort also has a wine bar, watersports and an amusement park only minutes away.
These prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included in the price.
