ontario resorts

6 Stunning Beach Getaways In Ontario, Ranked According To Price

The ultimate spots for a summer vacay. 🌴

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Woman on a swing by the water. Right: Woman in a hammock by the pool.

@tatianavenao | Instagram, @rubysvieenrose | Instagram

Blue water, poolside cocktails, and spa dates await at these dreamy Ontario resorts and stays. Located on or close to sandy beaches, you can enjoy a mini summer getaway without leaving the province.

If you're craving endless sun and sand, head to one of these beautiful destinations, ranked from most to least expensive.

The Lakeside Motel

$450 +/night

Book

Address: 349 Wellington Main St., Wellington, ON

Why You Need To Go: This 10-room lodge comes with an epic patio overlooking the water, and is close to wineries, beaches, and more. You can cozy up in the sauna or take a dip in the pool for a relaxing summer escape.

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Touchstone Resort

$329 + /night during the summer

Book

Address: 1869 Muskoka Rd. 118 W., Bracebridge, ON

Why You Need To Go: Perched on Lake Muskoka, this picturesque resort has a private sandy beach, swim docks, a spa, and even an infinity pool that gazes over the scenery.

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Deerhurst Resort

$299 + /night during the summer

Book

Address: 1235 Deerhurst Dr., Huntsville, ON

Why You Need To Go: This year-round retreat is brimming with things to do. During the summer, you can spend the day at two beach areas, splash in the pool, explore the trails, and more.

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

The Beach Motel

$299+ /night

Book

Address: 21 Huron St. S., Southampton, ON

Why You Need To Go: This dreamy new motel has a rooftop bar and rooms with gorgeous water views. It's just a walk away from dune-filled beaches.

The June Motel

$235 + /night

Book

Address: 11 Sauble Falls Pkwy., Sauble Beach,

Why You Need To Go: Filled with '70s beach town vibes, this retro motel is the perfect getaway for sunsets on the beach and frosé by the pool.

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Penny's Motel

$195 + /night

Book

Address: 141 King St. E., Thornbury, ON

Why You Need To Go: Located close to sandy beaches, this boutique hotel has retro, tropical rooms and an Après Snack Bar. It's also near the Scandinave Spa and other attractions like lavender farms.

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

