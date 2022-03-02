Editions

ontario airbnbs

This Ontario Airbnb Is Surrounded By 18 Sandy Beaches & It's Like A Summer Vacay In Miami

It's just 2 hours from Toronto. 🌴

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Airbnb in Wainfleet, Ontario.

Airbnb in Wainfleet, Ontario.

Paul | Airbnb

You don't have to go far to find turquoise waters, palm trees, and white sand beaches. This Ontario Airbnb is brimming with Miami vibes, and you'll feel like you've jetted off to the tropics when staying here.

Located in Wainfleet, this rental is about a two hour drive from Toronto and is perched on the shores of Lake Erie.

The Airbnb, called Cottage #4, is part of Lake Haven Beach Resort, which features several cottages that are all under a minute walk from Long Beach.

Paul | Airbnb

Each cottage sleeps six people and is complete with wifi, a private deck and BBQ, and beach access. The interior boasts white-washed walls with pops of blue for an extra coastal feel.

Paul | Airbnb

Cottage #4 has two bedrooms, one bathroom, and a sofa bed. There is also a television where you can relax with a movie on a rainy day.


Paul | Airbnb

You can take in the lake views from the elevated patio, which has colourful seating and lush, tropical plants. The resort is situated in the "Beach Mecca" and has fifteen beaches within driving distance and three beaches within walking distance.

Paul | Airbnb

From water sports like kayaking, windsurfing, and fishing, to sunbathing and BBQs, there is so much to do, and you can spend your summer days surrounded by soft sand and blue water.

Paul | Airbnb

There are still spots available to book for this summer, so call up your beach-loving besties and enjoy a mini vacay at this dreamy spot.

Lake Haven Beach Resort - Cottage #4

Paul | Airbnb

$350+/night

Book

Neighbourhood: Wainfleet, ON

Why You Need To Go: Vacation like you're in the tropics at this stunning beach resort in Ontario.

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

Comments 💬

