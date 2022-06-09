Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

This Ontario Airbnb Lets You Sleep In A Lakeside Bubble Beneath An Endless Starry Sky

It comes with all the views.

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Bubble tent by the water.

Bubble tent by the water.

Zhigen | Airbnb

You've likely stayed in cabins, tents, and cottages, but have you ever stayed in a bubble? You can do just that at this unusual Airbnb in Ontario, which will have you waking up in a giant, transparent dome.

The "Lakeside Bubble Dome Tent" is part of Camp Adelaide and is located in Haliburton, about three hours from Toronto. The unique tent sleeps four people and comes with breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape.

Bubble tent on the lake surrounded by trees.Bubble tent on the lake surrounded by trees.Zhigen | Airbnb

Now just because it is a tent, it doesn't mean you have to "rough it". The luxe dome features a queen bed, comfy armchairs, and even a fireplace for cool nights. The second part of the bubble has a double mattress for another couple to sleep on.

Interior of the tent with bed and sitting area.Interior of the tent with bed and sitting area.Zhigen | Airbnb

The structure sits right on the water, and you can take in the scenery from inside the dome or from the wrap-around deck. At night, you can gaze into the starry sky as you drift off to sleep.

Bubble tent exterior. Bubble tent exterior. Zhigen | Airbnb

The rental is complete with a private dock and canoe or kayak so you can paddle your way around the lake. There are also up to 360 acres of forest and meadows to explore.

Ontario has several other unique rentals available. You can sleep in a floating plane at this new spot, or relax under a canopy of glowing clouds at this beach house.

View of lake with mist rising from the surface.View of lake with mist rising from the surface.Zhigen | Airbnb

If you're craving a nature escape, but still want to enjoy some comforts, then this fancy tent stay might be up your alley.

Lakeside Bubble Dome Tent

Wraparound deck at the bubble tent.

Zhigen | Airbnb

$349/night

Book

Neighbourhood: Dysart et al, ON

Why You Need To Go: This fancy bubble tent comes with lake views and starry skies.

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

