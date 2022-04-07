This Ontario Airbnb Belongs In The French Countryside & Has A Rooftop With Lake Views
It's filled with old-time charm.
You can experience a little taste of the French countryside at this enchanting Airbnb in Ontario. Located in Ramara, just a few hours from Toronto, Luloo Sanctuary boasts old-time European vibes both inside and out.
The limestone building dates back to the 19th century and once served as a church. The home has three bedrooms and sleeps seven guests.
Exterior of the Airbnb. Pouneh | Airbnb
Surrounded by water and trees, it's easy to feel as though you're in an entirely different world at this spot, and the interior is no different.
Dining room. Pouneh | Airbnb
While the home has been updated and has many modern aspects, it still includes some of the original design such as exposed stone walls and stained glass windows. Many of the rooms have a Disney castle vibe due to the charming decor that echoes the past.
Living area. Pouneh | Airbnb
The ensuite batjroom has a stunning Jacuzzi tub complete with a chandelier so you can bathe like royalty. The distressed wood, black and white tiles, and arching windows add to the historic French vibes.
Ensuite bathroom with Jacuzzi tub. Pouneh | Airbnb
The rooftop patio lets you gaze over the trees while you relax with a drink, and it even comes with lake views. There's a bungalow on the property which features another bedroom and dreamy decor.
Bungalow bedroom. Pouneh | Airbnb
The patio is complete with vine-covered walls, furniture, and a hot tub. Hidden away amongst trees, the Airbnb offers privacy, serenity, and a little taste of yesteryear.
Outdoor sitting area. Pouneh | Airbnb
If you're looking for European vibes without a plane ticket, this spot might be a good place to book.
Luloo Sanctuary
Vine-covered tunnel.
$560/night
Neighbourhood: Ramara, ON
Why You Need To Go: This converted church is brimming with old-time charm and makes for a dreamy vacation spot.
