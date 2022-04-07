Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

This Ontario Airbnb Belongs In The French Countryside & Has A Rooftop With Lake Views

It's filled with old-time charm.

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
You can experience a little taste of the French countryside at this enchanting Airbnb in Ontario. Located in Ramara, just a few hours from Toronto, Luloo Sanctuary boasts old-time European vibes both inside and out.

The limestone building dates back to the 19th century and once served as a church. The home has three bedrooms and sleeps seven guests.

Surrounded by water and trees, it's easy to feel as though you're in an entirely different world at this spot, and the interior is no different.

While the home has been updated and has many modern aspects, it still includes some of the original design such as exposed stone walls and stained glass windows. Many of the rooms have a Disney castle vibe due to the charming decor that echoes the past.

The ensuite batjroom has a stunning Jacuzzi tub complete with a chandelier so you can bathe like royalty. The distressed wood, black and white tiles, and arching windows add to the historic French vibes.

The rooftop patio lets you gaze over the trees while you relax with a drink, and it even comes with lake views. There's a bungalow on the property which features another bedroom and dreamy decor.

The patio is complete with vine-covered walls, furniture, and a hot tub. Hidden away amongst trees, the Airbnb offers privacy, serenity, and a little taste of yesteryear.

If you're looking for European vibes without a plane ticket, this spot might be a good place to book.

Luloo Sanctuary

Vine-covered tunnel.

$560/night

Book

Neighbourhood: Ramara, ON

Why You Need To Go: This converted church is brimming with old-time charm and makes for a dreamy vacation spot.

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

