NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ontario airbnbs

This Ontario Airbnb Is A Country Estate That Belongs In Tuscany & It Has A Massive Pool

It's only one hour from Toronto.

Ottawa Staff Writer
Backyard patio of country estate Airbnb in Ontario. Right: Massive outdoor pool surrounded by gardens.

Backyard patio of country estate Airbnb in Ontario. Right: Massive outdoor pool surrounded by gardens.

@explore.ontario | Instagram

You can get away with up to ten of your favourite people in a country estate surrounded by lush fields of green. If you're looking for an Ontario Airbnb staycation, only an hour from Toronto, this large property will whisk you away to an Italian villa.

You will drive through a private gate to a house made of stone, and a picturesque garden patio next to a pool large enough to be at a resort. The estate is in the middle of 15 acres of rolling hills, where you can enjoy the modern amenities inside the spacious house and a dreamy oasis outside.

Airbnb backyard two level patio and balcony with beautiful gardens.Airbnb backyard two level patio and balcony with beautiful gardens.Michael | Airbnb

The massive backyard pool is a 75-foot-long rectangular shape, ideal for doing laps or lounging in the sun. A vibrant garden of shrubs and wildflowers follows the edge of the interlocking tile, and maintains a level of privacy in the pool area. There are multiple types of seating to relax next to the shining water.

Resort size pool at country estate Airbnb home near Toronto. Resort size pool at country estate Airbnb home near Toronto. Michael | Airbnb

You'll also find a hot tub out back near more patio seating, a fire pit and BBQ, and a lawn where you can play backyard games provided, such as corn hole. Twinkly lights are strung over the patio for a magical summer atmosphere each evening. If you want to continue the adventures outside, the property boasts a number of biking and walking trails.

Backyard garden patio of Airbnb with lawn games and outdoor pool views. Backyard garden patio of Airbnb with lawn games and outdoor pool views. Michael | Airbnb

The large main floor of the house has a living room with 18-foot high ceilings, cozy couches, a window nook, a stone fireplace, a TV and large windows. It feels modern, yet comfortable and somewhat rustic.

Grand living room with high ceilings and fireplace at Ontario Airbnb. Grand living room with high ceilings and fireplace at Ontario Airbnb. Michael | Airbnb

The main floor also has two bedrooms, the master and a secondary room, a kitchen with another fireplace and TV, a full bathroom as well as a half bathroom and a butlers pantry. One of the bathrooms boasts a big steam shower.

Master bedroom with modern finishes and high ceilings in country estate home. Master bedroom with modern finishes and high ceilings in country estate home. Michael | Airbnb

The master bedroom is worthy of royalty, with luxury finishes and high ceilings. It has both a king and a queen-sized bed, allowing sleeping space for more guests. The second bedroom has a queen and single bed, sleeping three.

Private game room suite with bedroom and kitchenette as part of Airbnb estate.Private game room suite with bedroom and kitchenette as part of Airbnb estate.Michael | Airbnb

There is a separate games room suite that can be booked for an additional four guests. It has one bedroom with two queen beds, and its own living area, bathroom, kitchenette and bar. It connects to the main house via the backyard pool area.

HillCrest Estates with Games Room and extra Suite

$1,185/night

Book

Address or Neighbourhood: Hamilton, ON

Why You Need To Go: With ten of your closest friends, you can spread out in this massive estate Airbnb. You can spend your afternoon lounging by a resort-size pool and soaking in the hot tub by a beautiful garden patio.

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...