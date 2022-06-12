This Ontario Airbnb Is A Country Estate That Belongs In Tuscany & It Has A Massive Pool
It's only one hour from Toronto.
You can get away with up to ten of your favourite people in a country estate surrounded by lush fields of green. If you're looking for an Ontario Airbnb staycation, only an hour from Toronto, this large property will whisk you away to an Italian villa.
You will drive through a private gate to a house made of stone, and a picturesque garden patio next to a pool large enough to be at a resort. The estate is in the middle of 15 acres of rolling hills, where you can enjoy the modern amenities inside the spacious house and a dreamy oasis outside.
Airbnb backyard two level patio and balcony with beautiful gardens.Michael | Airbnb
The massive backyard pool is a 75-foot-long rectangular shape, ideal for doing laps or lounging in the sun. A vibrant garden of shrubs and wildflowers follows the edge of the interlocking tile, and maintains a level of privacy in the pool area. There are multiple types of seating to relax next to the shining water.
Resort size pool at country estate Airbnb home near Toronto. Michael | Airbnb
You'll also find a hot tub out back near more patio seating, a fire pit and BBQ, and a lawn where you can play backyard games provided, such as corn hole. Twinkly lights are strung over the patio for a magical summer atmosphere each evening. If you want to continue the adventures outside, the property boasts a number of biking and walking trails.
Backyard garden patio of Airbnb with lawn games and outdoor pool views. Michael | Airbnb
The large main floor of the house has a living room with 18-foot high ceilings, cozy couches, a window nook, a stone fireplace, a TV and large windows. It feels modern, yet comfortable and somewhat rustic.
Grand living room with high ceilings and fireplace at Ontario Airbnb. Michael | Airbnb
The main floor also has two bedrooms, the master and a secondary room, a kitchen with another fireplace and TV, a full bathroom as well as a half bathroom and a butlers pantry. One of the bathrooms boasts a big steam shower.
Master bedroom with modern finishes and high ceilings in country estate home. Michael | Airbnb
The master bedroom is worthy of royalty, with luxury finishes and high ceilings. It has both a king and a queen-sized bed, allowing sleeping space for more guests. The second bedroom has a queen and single bed, sleeping three.
Private game room suite with bedroom and kitchenette as part of Airbnb estate.Michael | Airbnb
There is a separate games room suite that can be booked for an additional four guests. It has one bedroom with two queen beds, and its own living area, bathroom, kitchenette and bar. It connects to the main house via the backyard pool area.
HillCrest Estates with Games Room and extra Suite
$1,185/night
Address or Neighbourhood: Hamilton, ON
Why You Need To Go: With ten of your closest friends, you can spread out in this massive estate Airbnb. You can spend your afternoon lounging by a resort-size pool and soaking in the hot tub by a beautiful garden patio.
