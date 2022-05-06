Ottawa's Hidden Patios Are Back & It's Like Eating Pastries By A French Canal
Cheers to summer afternoons.🥐☀️
Imagine sitting under a red umbrella next to a willow tree, as you sip coffee and watch paddlers pass you by on a flowing canal. It doesn't sound like an afternoon in Ottawa, but it could be you this summer in the city.
The three NCC Bistros are reopening for the season, including the newest pop-up bistro patio at Patterson Creek Park next to the Rideau Canal. You'll be able to eat local pastries, snacks, coffee and beer on a quiet hidden patio starting mid-May.
Whether you're walking or biking along one of Ottawa's trails and want to stop for a pick me up, or are looking for a quaint seasonal spot to grab an afternoon drink, the three bistros are idyllic locations. Nothing says "dining in France" like snacking on a croissant amongst hanging trees, next to a water view or garden fountain.
While enjoying the view from the Patterson Creek bistro you can snack on pastries from Le Moulin de Provence, some ice cream from The Merry Dairy, and a cider from Farmgate Ciders.
The spot in Confederation Park has a similar menu, whereas you can fuel up with hot dogs, hamburgers and slushies at Remic Rapids.
The Patterson Creek and Remic Rapids Park patios have lovely waterfront views and will be opening in mid-May, just in time for the long weekend. The bistro patio in Confederation Park will be reopening in early June. Hours also range depending on location but will be open from morning until 8:30 or 9 p.m.
Two new patios could potentially open up at Mackenzie King Estate in Gatineau Park and Bate Island. While the NCC is still sorting out who will work out of those spots, the idea of more hidden patios around Ottawa is an exciting thought.
NCC Bistros
Price: 💸
When: Two reopening in mid-May, one in early June
Address: Patterson Creek, Remic Rapids Park & Confederation Park, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy a peaceful summer afternoon sipping coffee and eating pastries next to Ottawa waterfronts and in hidden parks. Menu details are subject to change.