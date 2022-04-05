7 Ottawa Desserts That Are So Nostalgic You Will Feel Like A Kid At Recess Again
You don't need to be a millenial to enjoy these treats.
There was something extra special about snacking as a kid. You weren't the one buying the desserts, and it was always a special surprise when you got Pop-Tarts for breakfast or Dunkaroos packed in your school lunch.
You can find these nostalgic treats at Ottawa bakeries, handmade and extra sweet. Throw it back to grade school recess or weekend snacks at home with these delicious desserts in Ottawa.
Pop Tarts
Price: $27 for 6
Address: 117 Beechwood Ave., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: These tasty homemade Pop-Tarts from Red Door Provisions will not only bring you back to the breakfasts of your childhood, but they're also vegan.
Dunkaroo Dippers
Dunkaroo dippers from Hello Dolly Pastries.
Price: $8
Address: Pick up at 986 Wellington St. W., Ottawa, ON or 613 Flea Market on select weekends
Why You Need To Go: You can get giant Dunkaroos made in Ottawa from Hello Dolly Pastries. They are vanilla shortbread cookies dipped in vanilla buttercream icing. This bakery also has 90s themed cookies shaped like Ring Pops and cassette tapes.
Ice cream bars
Price: $6 each
Address: 477 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: These dipped ice cream bars from Mooshu Ice Cream are a step up from the ice cream bars that were stuffed in the freezer during childhood summers. You'll find a variety of flavours like raspberry and chocolate pretzel.
Dunkaroos
Shortbread cookie Dunkaroos with funfetti dip.
Price: $10
Address: 396 Athlone Ave., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you miss the feeling of dunking a cookie into a sugary dip, Batter Up Bakery makes adult sized Dunkaroos. Each package has eight shortbread cookies with funfetti buttercream to dip, you can also pick chocolate flavoured cookies.
Pop Tarts
Price: $4.50 each
Address: 1305 Wellington St. W., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Little Jo Berry's has seasonal specials of different treats which often includes Pop Tarts! Flavours rotate but they've served up raspberry, strawberry and cookies n' cream flavours in the past. This bakery has also had rainbow Rice Krispie squares on the menu recently.
Pop Tarts
Price: 💸
Address: 273 Britannia Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This cafe and bake shop rotates its treat selection, usually including various types of cookies, scones and cinnamon buns. They've been known to have tasty handmade Pop-Tarts too that will bring it back to those snack breaks as a kid.
Rice Krispie squares
Price: $2.50 each
Address: 229 Armstrong St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Morning Owl Coffeehouse doesn't always have Rice Krispie treats on the menu but they bring them back every so often in different seasonal themes. You can currently find Mini Egg squares for Easter, and there were Reese Pieces Rice Krispies available around Halloween.