11 Nostalgic Items You Can Buy That'll Transport You Back To The '90s
You don't have to be a millennial to appreciate these nifty products.
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Whether you're a millennial or not, there's just something so sweet and nostalgic about the '90s era. The music, the movies, the mini butterfly clips and elastic chokers — what a thrilling time it was!
If you just can't seem to get enough of the '90s aesthetic, you're sure to appreciate this list of vintage-inspired products. From Futurama enamel pins to Spice Girls posters, here are 11 items that ooze '90s nostalgia. You're welcome!
Tamagotchi Limited Edition Star Wars R2-D2 Game
Here's a true '90s throwback that just about every elder millennial adored as a kid. This one is Star Wars-themed, with a mini R2-D2 to love and care for. It's currently sold out at Urban Outfitters, but you can find the same one on Amazon Canada.
12-Piece Choker Necklace Set
You can layer your necklaces like a real '90s child with these elastic chokers. This pack of 12, which you can order on Amazon, comes with an assortment of colours including black.
USAOPOLY The Simpsons Cast of Thousands Puzzle
This Simpsons puzzle will throw you back to the '90s, all while giving you a rainy-day activity to enjoy when the weather sucks. It's 1000 pieces, so it should entertain you for a while.
Futurama Enamel Pin
How adorable are these Futurama enamel pins? You can adorn your favourite jean jacket or backpack with these '90s-inspired designs.
Urban Renewal Vintage Colorful Mini Butterfly Clip Set
These butterfly clips will immediately transport you back to the '90s. They come in a pack of 12 in an assortment of colours like blue, purple and pink.
AEN 24 Colours Gel Pen Set
The smooth, glittery ink of a gel pen is much too satisfying to be a thing of the past! You can grab this 24-pack and be amazed by the upgrade they'll give your notes and journals.
Clueless Graphic Tee
Ah, Clueless. A cult-classic film that so many millennials have watched over and over again thanks to Netflix. This printed t-shirt from Urban Outfitters comes in faded black or blue in sizes small to 2XL.
C7skates UO Exclusive Checkerboard Premium Quad Roller Skate
While rollerblading was trendy long before the '90s, this checkered pair here evokes the sweet memories of shows like Saved By The Bell. You can get these skates at Urban Outfitters in sizes 6 to 9.
The Powerpuff Girls Ringer Tee
The Powerpuff Girls are way too cute to be left behind in 1998. If you were a fan of Bubbles, Buttercup and Blossom, you'll be happy to know that this t-shirt is 50% off at Ardene right now. It's currently available in sizes small to large.
Spice Girls Poster
If the Spice Girls still make you want to "zig-a-zig-ah," then show your appreciation with a funky poster like this one by UK vendor DropDPrints on Etsy.
Urban Outfitters Kitty Cat Eraser
Who didn't have a funky, animal-shaped eraser on the back of their pencils back in the day?