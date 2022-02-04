8 'Euphoria'-Inspired Outfits That Are Actually Wearable, Even If You're Not In High School
Recreate your favourite looks from Cassie, Maddy, Rue, Jules, Kat and even Fez's grandma.
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
You don't have to be an avid watcher of Euphoria to recognize the bright and bold looks that the characters have been wearing since the iconic 'fits have been flooding Instagram lately.
It seems like there's no real dress code at East Highland High School, but we're not complaining because all the characters look stunning, TBH.
It's one of those series where the outfits, hair and makeup actually play a huge role in setting the tone and showing the characters' personalities and development. Euphoria's lead costumer, Heidi Bivens, explains on YouTube how every look was intentional and that while many of the outfits were sourced, some were created specifically for the characters.
Most of us are not in high school anymore but we'd gladly rock any of these eight inspired looks.
Garage Lia Tie-Front Dress
Cassie Howard (portrayed by Sydney Sweeney) is the queen of pastels and cutesy dresses in shades of baby blue and pink. While this dress isn't quite Cassie's dress from the infamous Oklahoma scene, it's certainly the next best thing.
Mango Button Knit Cardigan
Kat Hernandez (portrayed by Barbie Ferreira) definitely had the biggest style transformation throughout the series with lots of mesh, animal prints, chokers, and anything PVC — but we love her more wearable outfit with the fuzzy green cardigan. The actual one she wore is a $250 Danielle Guizio cardigan, but this one we found at Mango is almost identical and more affordable.
Missguided Black Wrap Top & Pants Set
Maddy Perez (portrayed by Alexa Demie) is all about cut-outs and matching sets. While she loved to rock the purple hues in the first season, her style got vampier in season two which is why we think this flare pant co-ord is the perfect in-between.
Nike Festival Tie-Dye Graphic Back Print T-shirt
Rue Bennett (portrayed by Zendaya) has more of a tomboy style with lots of oversized t-shirts and sweatshirts in rotation. She also often wears tie-dye similar to this Nike tee here. The graphic print on top reminds us of her iconic green alien shirt.
Shein Cherry Print Ruffle Hem Dress
We also love Maddy's cherry dress from season two and this one from Shein is nearly identical and would be so fun to wear in the summer. It comes in sizes XS to XL.
Ardene Plaid Mini Pleated Skirt
Jules Vaughn (portrayed by Hunter Schafer) loves to colour coordinate all her outfits and while her style becomes more androgenous in season two, she still rocks skirts and dresses from time to time. We found this pleated plaid skirt that looks like something she wore on the show.
Chuck Taylor All Star High Top Sneakers
Rue's go-to shoes seem to be a good ol' pair of black Converse high-tops. While you can find the exact pair online for
$70, you can also get this platform version for only $10 more if you want to kick it up a notch.
Oversized Flap Pocket Double Breasted Blazer
One of the most iconic looks in season two, in our opinion, is the blue power suit worn by Fez's grandma (portrayed by Kathrine Narducci). We found a similar blazer on Nasty Gal and you can pick up the matching pants ($104.30) to complete the 'fit.