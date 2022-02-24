Sections

A Toronto Woman Is Being Mistaken For A 'Euphoria' Writer & She's Never Even Seen The Show

She's been getting a lot of DMs.

Toronto Associate Editor
A Toronto woman is being mistaken for a "Euphoria" writer and her DMs are flowing with messages.
Sam Levinson

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

"Euphoria" is on its second season, and honestly, these episodes are intense, which can cause viewers to have a lot of opinions about the storyline.

Narcity spoke with Sam Levinson, not the "Euphoria" writer, but a Toronto woman who is being mistaken for a writer of a show that she's never seen before.

Levinson is the founder of Dom, an organic sanitary lifestyle brand from Toronto and not a "37-year-old male in California."

She's been feeling "everything from horrifying and bizarre to hilarious and can't stop laughing."

The Small Brunette posted on her Instagram page on Tuesday to address an issue, saying, "Recently married into the Levinson family and didn't realize that meant I would be mistaken each day for @euphoria's Sam Levinson."

The Toronto woman has been getting DMs from all around the world that are more than just messages. She even received an audition tape.

"I have some really dark ones. I don't know why, for some reason, these people think that if they become like the characters that they're going to get the job," she says.

The audition tape

A particular person sent her an audition tape while drunk and expressing her emotional state.

Levinson said that the person in the audition tape was telling her "that she's drunk and depressed and lonely. So it was quite hard to see. And I felt horrible."

Even though the show has been around for a while, Levinson only now started getting around four DMs a day because she got married in August and changed her maiden name from "Fairbloom" to "Levinson."

The DMs

When she first started receiving the DMs, she thought it was spam. Still, then when Levinson realized they were all messaging her about "Euphoria," she "started to actually read them and delete them" because was scared of getting hacked.

Instead, she was screenshotting them and sharing them with her team.

One person posted an image of Kanye West and tagged Levinson's Instagram handle "@thesmallbrunette" with a sign that says, "Dear Sam, if Ashtray or Fez are hurt, I will never watch Euphoria again."

Sam Levinson

"It's funny that they take the time to write these messages and to really put their hearts and souls and thoughts into these messages, but they don't take the time to see who they are writing it to," Levinson says.

Another user sent her a message saying, "If anything happens to Fez and Ashtray I will personally find you and hunt you down for the rest of my life."

She did also receive some gruesome messages like "I hope ur dog bites your neck open" and "What the f*ck is wrong with you? You are a horrible person."

The Small Brunette is handling the situation

Now Sam has taken the opportunity to market her Dom brand and actually offer customers 10% off when using the code "EUPHORIA" at checkout.

"What we're trying to do is really make lemonade out of lemons and use this to promote our business," Levinson adds.

"Nothing was really making us laugh, except for the fact that we didn't understand how they thought the small brunette in Toronto was the director," the Toronto gal concludes.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

