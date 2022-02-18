Sections

Tom Holland & Zendaya Wore The Most Adorable Hockey Jerseys To A New York Rangers Game

They were each other’s biggest fan 🥺

Global Editorial Fellow
Tom Holland & Zendaya Wore The Most Adorable Hockey Jerseys To A New York Rangers Game
@Big__Blake50 | Twitter, @zendaya | Instagram

Our "Peter-tingle" is going off!

Tom Holland and Zendaya were spotted together at a New York Rangers' hockey game on Thursday, and we can't even handle it.

Both of them were sporting custom Rangers jerseys to the game, but they weren't wearing jerseys from the favourite players.

Instead, Zendaya's jersey read "Holland" across the back, while his jersey read "Zendaya."

Talk about cuteness overload.

Needless to say, fans of the power-couple were freaking out on Twitter.

Alright, even we shed a tear at seeing them cuddling together at the game.

We definitely wish we were third-wheeling these two, but that role on Thursday went to Hunter Schafer, Zendaya's co-star in the HBO Max show Euphoria. Holland also brought along his not-quite-so-famous brother, Harry, for the outing.

They didn't post any of their own photos from the game, but photographers, fans and even an NFL player managed to get pics to prove that it happened.

The couple recently appeared together in Spider-Man: No Way Homeand it's almost like they're living their on-screen romance off-screen.

For Zendaya's last birthday, Holland posted the cutest photo of the two of them on-set for Spider-Man which basically confirmed their long-rumoured romance.

According to The Mirror, the two recently bought a house together a stone's throw away from Holland's childhood home in London.

Both actors are riding high off the critical success of the latest Spidey flick, but they've also recently starred in separate releases. Holland can be seen in Uncharted, based on the Playstation game, while Zendaya's HBO show Euphoriajust dropped the finale for Season 2.

We're so excited to see where their relationship goes, because they are definitely #relationshipgoals.

