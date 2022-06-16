Zendaya Set The Record Straight On Claims That She's Pregnant & A TikTok Meme Is To Blame
Krissed!
The internet was buzzing this week amid claims that Zendaya and boyfriend Tom Holland are expecting a baby. Then the actress herself stepped up to set the record straight.
Zendaya took to her Instagram stories on Wednesday to dismiss the pregnancy rumours after tens of thousands of people commented on them on Twitter.
"See...now this is why I stay off Twitter. Just making stuff up for no reason...weekly," said her post.
The false rumour actually appears to have started on TikTok, where someone shared a video that seemed to look like an ultrasound from Zendaya's Instagram account.
The video ends with a clip of Kris Jenner dancing along with text saying "just got #krissed."
"Krissed" is a new Kardashian-inspired TikTok meme for getting pranked, but it seems that some people still haven't caught up and are taking it for truth.
In another TikTok video posted by @robairesbussy, Zendaya looks like she is walking beside boyfriend Tom Holland, although the image seems to have been tweaked to give her a baby bump. The video also ends with a "Krissed" disclaimer.
Eventually, the prank took off on Twitter with actual rumours of her pregnancy swirling and various people tweeting about it.
\u201cPov: you opened twitter and see \u201c Zendaya Pregnant\u201d trending\u201d— Abrahamvve (@Abrahamvve) 1655273012
"Zendaya only got pregnant to make me jealous," said a tweet by @sammerlammer.
\u201c\u201cZendaya only got pregnant to make me jealous\u201d\u201d— sam \ud83e\udda6\ud83d\udca4 (@sam \ud83e\udda6\ud83d\udca4) 1655247873
Even Lil Nas X weighed in on the frenzy.
"I hate twitter because I'm sitting here about to congratulate Zendaya via dm about a baby that doesn't exist," he tweeted.
\u201ci hate twitter because i\u2019m sitting here about to congratulate zendaya via dm about a baby that doesn\u2019t exist\u201d— obamas cousin (@obamas cousin) 1655315552
The actress eventually set things right on Instagram and blamed Twitter for the false reports, although TikTok is clearly part of it, too.
In a post that followed, she stated "Anyway, back to filming Challengers."
So sorry (not sorry) folks -- there are no Zendaya/Tom Holland babies on the way yet!