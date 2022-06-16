NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

zendaya

Zendaya Set The Record Straight On Claims That She's Pregnant & A TikTok Meme Is To Blame

Krissed!

Global Staff Writer
Zendaya. Right. Tom Holland and Zendaya.

Zendaya. Right. Tom Holland and Zendaya.

@zendaya | Instagram, @tomholland2013 | Instagram

The internet was buzzing this week amid claims that Zendaya and boyfriend Tom Holland are expecting a baby. Then the actress herself stepped up to set the record straight.

Zendaya took to her Instagram stories on Wednesday to dismiss the pregnancy rumours after tens of thousands of people commented on them on Twitter.

"See...now this is why I stay off Twitter. Just making stuff up for no reason...weekly," said her post.

The false rumour actually appears to have started on TikTok, where someone shared a video that seemed to look like an ultrasound from Zendaya's Instagram account.

The video ends with a clip of Kris Jenner dancing along with text saying "just got #krissed."

"Krissed" is a new Kardashian-inspired TikTok meme for getting pranked, but it seems that some people still haven't caught up and are taking it for truth.

@frannn819

#zendaya #pregnant

In another TikTok video posted by @robairesbussy, Zendaya looks like she is walking beside boyfriend Tom Holland, although the image seems to have been tweaked to give her a baby bump. The video also ends with a "Krissed" disclaimer.

Eventually, the prank took off on Twitter with actual rumours of her pregnancy swirling and various people tweeting about it.

"Zendaya only got pregnant to make me jealous," said a tweet by @sammerlammer.

Even Lil Nas X weighed in on the frenzy.

"I hate twitter because I'm sitting here about to congratulate Zendaya via dm about a baby that doesn't exist," he tweeted.

The actress eventually set things right on Instagram and blamed Twitter for the false reports, although TikTok is clearly part of it, too.

@Zendaya | Instagram

In a post that followed, she stated "Anyway, back to filming Challengers."

So sorry (not sorry) folks -- there are no Zendaya/Tom Holland babies on the way yet!

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...