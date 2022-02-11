Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Zendaya Has A New Wax Figure At Madame Tussauds & Fans Honestly Can't See The Resemblance

"This looks more like a mix of Kylie Jenner and Nicki Minaj."

Global Editorial Fellow
Zendaya Has A New Wax Figure At Madame Tussauds & Fans Honestly Can't See The Resemblance
@madametussauds | Instagram, @zendaya | Instagram

Not all wax figures are created equal and sometimes that's part of the fun.

Madame Tussauds in London just unveiled a new wax figure of Euphoria and Spider-Man star Zendaya, but fans say it doesn't look like her.

This isn't the first time a wax version of the actress has been made, but this one was a little controversial for people online.

"That's not Zendaya...This looks more like a mix of Kylie Jenner and Nicki Minaj😭," said one commenter on Madame Tussauds Instagram post of the figure.

Others took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the wax figure.

This one made us laugh.

The process of designing and making a wax figure is complicated, to say the least. It involves a lot of measurements, sculpting and painting, taking over 800 hours to make one sculpture, according to Madame Tussauds.

Madame Tussauds has quite a few versions of Zendaya. If you squint, you can kind of see the resemblance?

This isn't the first time fans thought a wax figure from the company didn't look right.

In 2019, Madame Tussauds unveiled their Ariana Grande figure, but fans weren't impressed.

Cue the fan reactions.

Ari shared her reaction too, and it seems like she agrees that the figure is a "Thank U, Next."

Zendaya has not said how she feels about her latest wax figure, but hopefully, she likes it a little more than her fans do.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

celebrity relationships

Older Male Celebs Are In The Hot Seat For Dating Younger Women — & They Should Be

"The power is not distributed equally between the two parties because someone always knows more."

Century Black | Flickr, Guise Archives | Flickr

This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

The acceptance of older men coupled with much younger women has been a Hollywood standard for generations. These significant age gaps have been considered normal when older men pursue more youthful women. This acceptance has been reflected on screen in classics like Casablanca, where Humphrey Bogart, who plays the main character, was 43, and Ingrid Bergman, his love interest in the movie, was 27.

Keep Reading Show less

Kylie Jenner Welcomed Her Second Child With Travis Scott & The Birth Date Was Just Perfect

Baby No. 2 arrived on a very trendy day.

@kyliejenner | Instagram, @travisscott | Instagram

Kylie Jenner is now a mother of two, and her second child's birthday is just too good.

Jenner, 24, announced the birth of her second child with Travis Scott on Sunday evening, although the baby was actually born last week.

Keep Reading Show less
drake

Drake Has Finally Spoken Out Publicly About The 'Tragedy' At The Astroworld Festival

He's also getting sued for what happened at the deadly event.

@champagnepapi | Instagram

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

Four days after the tragic and deadly incident at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival, collaborator and festival performer Drake has finally released his first public statement.

Keep Reading Show less

Kylie Jenner Has Broken Her Silence Following The Deaths At Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival

She said they "weren't aware of any fatalities" until after the concert.

@kyliejenner | Instagram, @travisscott | Instagram

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

Kylie Jenner has officially broken her silence following the deaths of at least eight people at her partner Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival.

Keep Reading Show less