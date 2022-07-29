Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney Says She Can't Afford Time Off & The Internet Is Split Over It
She just bought a $3M home 🤔
Most of us have at least one thing in common with Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney: we can't afford to take half a year off work.
The 24-year-old actress recently opened up about her finances in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, and the internet can't decide whether she's super out-of-touch or making a legit point about acting salaries in television.
"If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don't have income to cover that," Sweeney told THR in the interview. "I don't have someone supporting me, I don't have anyone I can turn to, to pay my bills or call for help."
Sweeney went on to complain that they "don't pay actors like they used to, and with streamers, you no longer get the residuals."
She also explained that when her pay comes in, she has to give a percentage to her lawyer, her agents, her business manager and her publicist. "That's more than my mortgage," she said.
For the record, Sweeney is worth an estimated US $5 million, according to the website Celebrity Net Worth. The Gen Z star has also built a big name for herself in the last few years with standout roles in Euphoria, White Lotus, Sharp Objects, The Handmaid's Tale and, soon, a gig in the Spider-Man spinoff film Madame Web.
Oh, and that mortgage payment she mentioned? That's for a $3-million home she bought in Los Angeles earlier this year.
All of that is not sitting well with people on the internet, many of whom refused to shed a tear over her latest comments.
"I'm never gonna pity someone who bought a $3 mil house and then complains about money like let's be serious," wrote one Twitter user.
\u201cim sorry yall not about to have me pity sydney sweeney like all these actors are very much okay! \ud83d\ude2d\u201d— ami (@ami) 1659037215
Another user ripped her as "out of touch with reality" after buying a $3 million home at the age of 24.
Still, others defended her comments and pointed to them as a sign of bigger issues in Hollywood's pay structure.
"This should set off an alarm in your brain," said one defender. "If Sydney Sweeney, whose face is f*cking everywhere and nominated for an Emmy can't afford to take 6 months off, who can?"
Others suggested that Sweeney was simply being honest and open in the interview.
"Y'all realize Sydney Sweeney wasn't looking for sympathy or comparing herself to the working class," one person tweeted. "She answered an interview with transparency."
Sweeney broke into acting in 2009 and has been going ever since. She is currently shooting Madame Web for release in 2023, according to IMDB.
She's also been doing lots of modelling gigs in between those movie roles.
"If I just acted, I wouldn't be able to afford my life in L.A.," she told THR.
"I take deals because I have to."