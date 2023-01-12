'Euphoria' Actress Chloe Cherry Says She Felt Safer As An Adult Film Star Than As A Waitress
"It was f**cking traumatizing."
Euphoria actress Chloe Cherry says she felt "so much safer" working as an adult film star than she did working as a waitress in restaurants.
The 25-year-old actress made the admission during an interview on model Emily Ratajkowski's podcastHigh Low with EmRata.
Cherry told Ratajkowski that being a waitress was "f**king traumatizing" and that she felt "more respected" while working in the porn industry.
"In porn, it was like, this is what we’re going to do today," she said during the January 9 episode.
"There wasn’t like, then this random guy comes up to you and tries to touch you. None of that ever happened to me. There was no like oh this guy is trying to have sex with you. Everyone was completely consensual [in porn]."
The actress moved to Miami at the age of 18 and worked in porn for six years before she was cast in the second season of Euphoria.
Ratajkowski also asked Cherry why she left the porn industry, to which Cherry replied that she would rather stop now while she's young, rather than wait until she "aged out" of it.
She also mentioned she wouldn't be as comfortable being in the industry following her fame on the hit TV show.
"I’m just not comfortable with being that actress girl that everyone in the industry is going to, like, treat differently," she said.
"When I was just a normal person I was on an even playing field, but now I’m not."
The 25 year old also referenced the fact that the acting industry is more lucrative than porn.
"I make what I made in a year in porn, in one day in this industry. So there’s no point in me just doing work that I don’t have to."
Even though she no longer works in the adult film industry, Cherry continues to speak highly of it.
"It’s a great place, and if you are tested, of age, and you’ve seen porn before, I think it’s a cool, fun job to do," she said on the High Low podcast.
Although it's still unclear if Cherry will return as Faye in season three of Euphoria she has touched on how her character's role can continue on the show.
“I think Faye has a story of addiction to tell as Rue does; even though it’s different, I think that they could learn something from each other,” she said in a 2022 interview with Variety.
According to Collider, the third season is scheduled to begin filming in early 2023.