'Euphoria' Star Sydney Sweeney’s Newest Collab Has Fans Obsessed & It's All About Workwear
It's no secret that actress Sydney Sweeney has an affinity for getting her hands dirty and fixing up cars herself.
After all, she even has her own TikTok account dedicated to her hobby, where you can often find her in a pair of Dickies overalls customizing her bright red 1969 Ford Bronco.
So, combining all of those forces, the Euphoria star released a "Ford x Sydney Sweeney" workwear collaboration with the two brands on March 22, and fans are obsessing over the collection.
People are calling it the "smartest" brand/celeb collab of the year because they spotlight her hobby, often dominated by males, paired with the fact that the ad does not "overly sexualize" her.
Sweeney's collection includes four custom pieces: a $79.99 pair of tan and pink bib overalls, khaki work pants for $39.99, a $24.99 Ford blue and baby blue bandana, and a cotton corduroy baseball cap priced at $34.99.
Sizes range from extra small to double XL, so there are many ways to jazz up your outfits when you're getting dirty.
Within one day of being announced, Sweeney's new venture seems to be appreciated by fans, like TikToker Jenna (@jenna_tells_ya), who is "living" for the "smart" collab.
"Not many people can go from a Frankies Bikinis collaboration to a workwear collaboration," she said.
@jenna_tells_ya
Sydney x Ford x Dickies I’M LIVING #sydneysweeney #ford #dickies #workwear #euphoria #vogue #celebritycollab #greenscreen
Jenna’s TikTok post already has 256K views and a few hundred comments from users voicing how they like the actress' Ford x Dickies collection and the fact that they styled the star, who they think is often "oversexualized," instead with a t-shirt under the overalls.
"And finally, a photo shoot where they aren’t over-sexualizing her! It just showcases her beauty and one of her hobbies," a person wrote.