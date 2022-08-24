This 'Euphoria' Star Is Opening A Florida Restaurant With Her Mom & She's Always There
It's healthy soul food. 😋
HBO's Euphoria left us all on our toes patiently waiting for the next season, but the stars' other business ventures are satisfying our cravings. Floridians, watch out! Nika King, the woman who plays Rue's mom, is opening up a Fort Lauderdale restaurant.
She joins her own mother, Chef Sharon Allen, at their new spot, Blue Tree Café, in the Sistrunk area at 612 N.W. 9th Avenue. King is from Miami, so it only makes sense for the duo to have an eatery in her home state.
The cuisine is healthy soul food, smoothies and juices. It's a ghost kitchen concept, meaning they only prepare meals to take out.
Chef Allen and her daughter are incorporating an "incubator" program where new cooks come and work on their ideas without having to pay for leases and equipment at their own brick and mortar.
The process will allow these students to gain marketing skills and they may even be provided with financial aid to continue their success in the kitchen.
If you're a big fan of the drama series on HBO, you might even run into King on a regular weekday. She's seen constantly helping her mother out with recipes, cooking equipment and, of course, taste testing.
She was seen back in July on the restaurant's Instagram account in Overtown in the Magic City, where they visited Hammocks Green Farm.
King also helps Chef Sharon out with catering in Fort Lauderdale, and they currently working on setting up the location. The prospective opening date on their website says "summer 2022," so you might be able to try some soulful options in the next month or so!