'Euphoria' Star Storm Reid Is All About College Football & Kicked Off Game Day In Florida
She's a student at the University of South Carolina.
Storm Reid from the hit HBO series, Euphoria, was frolicking around Miami, FL this weekend and kicked off game day watching the Jackson State Tigers against the Florida A&M Rattlers.
The star, who plays Zendaya's little sister on the show, is 19 years old and soaking in college football's opening weekend the best way she could as a famous teen.
But, first, she had to enjoy the Magic City as much as she could.
The actress posted on her Instagram that she was on a balcony in her bathing suit with skyline views. She added another photo to her timeline yesterday geotagging her location in an evening backdrop with her besties confirming where she was.
Her fun in the Sunshine State didn't stop there. She made her way to the Hard Rock Stadium to watch the game, and it's safe to say she was cheering on the winning team, the JSU Tigers, based on her caption.
"2 can play this game!!!! congratulations @gojsutigersfb 💙," it reads and she tagged the team. On the social media publication, she also has a picture with the Tiger's coach, Deion Sanders.
Reid attends the University of South Carolina and is public about her life as she juggles between her education and her career. Although she was at a Florida game this weekend, typically you can find her cheering on the USC Trojans.
Her Instagram shows her school pride as she made it to her sophomore year.
The Instagram video uploaded on May 11 reads: "whew! what a wild wild ride. officially a sophomore in college. it was tough balancing school and work the last nine months, but i’m so grateful for each moment and look at what was accomplished. crazyyy! til next year @uscedu 🥹💓"
The college student's next gig is producing the film, Becoming Noble, according to Variety.
Reid also claims her new title in her Instagram bio, as well, all while hitting the textbooks and cheering on her favorite teams!