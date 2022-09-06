LSU's Kayshon Boutte Ghosted His Team On Instagram & He's Salty About The FSU Loss
Other LSU players deleted all their social media posts, too.
Louisiana State University's Wide Receiver, Kayshon Boutte, deleted all of his Instagram posts following the team's loss to Florida State University on Saturday...and he wasn't the only one. Malik Nabers and Kyren Lacy, also Tigers Wide Receivers, did the same thing.
The Tallahassee team beat Baton Rouge by one point, with a final score of 24-23.
The close game offered a lot of backlash to the Tigers and it seems the athletes are not having it. Boutte, in particular, is under scrutiny as fans think he's questioning re-committing to a different school.
One user tweeted that they sent the Wide Receiver straight to the transfer portal. Another, whose publication received over 4.8K likes, projected he's going to go to Alabama.
\u201cKayshon Boutte showing up for Alabama football practice tomorrow:\u201d— Jim Weber (@Jim Weber) 1662394802
A few people are cracking jokes on the social media app about the player's sour reaction post-game and making fun of where they went wrong on the field.
A college football and NFL Draft Analyst compared Boutte to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' former Wide Receiver Antonio Brown and his infamous shirtless walk off the field in the middle of the game.
\u201cKayshon Boutte after one half with Jayden Daniels\n\n\u201d— Thor Nystrom (@Thor Nystrom) 1662339889
Along with the content scrub, Boutte isn't even following the team's account on his Instagram page anymore, though Nabers and Lacy still are. Boutte follows them and his current head coach, Brian Kelly, on Twitter.
His last tweet was a promotional video ahead of the FSU game, posted on September 2. He has not published anything since then.
LSU's next game is Saturday against another Louisiana team, Southern University and A&M Jaguars.