Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

kayshon boutte

LSU's Kayshon Boutte Ghosted His Team On Instagram & He's Salty About The FSU Loss

Other LSU players deleted all their social media posts, too.

Florida Associate Editor
Kayshon Boutte in an LSU jersey. Right: LSU Tiger Stadium.

Kayshon Boutte in an LSU jersey. Right: LSU Tiger Stadium.

LSU Football | Twitter, Mfmegevand | Dreamstime

Louisiana State University's Wide Receiver, Kayshon Boutte, deleted all of his Instagram posts following the team's loss to Florida State University on Saturday...and he wasn't the only one. Malik Nabers and Kyren Lacy, also Tigers Wide Receivers, did the same thing.

The Tallahassee team beat Baton Rouge by one point, with a final score of 24-23.

The close game offered a lot of backlash to the Tigers and it seems the athletes are not having it. Boutte, in particular, is under scrutiny as fans think he's questioning re-committing to a different school.

One user tweeted that they sent the Wide Receiver straight to the transfer portal. Another, whose publication received over 4.8K likes, projected he's going to go to Alabama.

A few people are cracking jokes on the social media app about the player's sour reaction post-game and making fun of where they went wrong on the field.

A college football and NFL Draft Analyst compared Boutte to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' former Wide Receiver Antonio Brown and his infamous shirtless walk off the field in the middle of the game.

Along with the content scrub, Boutte isn't even following the team's account on his Instagram page anymore, though Nabers and Lacy still are. Boutte follows them and his current head coach, Brian Kelly, on Twitter.

His last tweet was a promotional video ahead of the FSU game, posted on September 2. He has not published anything since then.

LSU's next game is Saturday against another Louisiana team, Southern University and A&M Jaguars.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...