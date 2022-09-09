The Queen's Death Brought Bizarre Reactions On Florida Twitter About College Football
🤦
Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 and the only thing some people in Florida seem to care about on social media is that she'll never see college football again. It's a traditional American sport, but these bizarre reactions are topping Florida Twitter pages.
The season began last week, and it seems to be the only thing fans in the Sunshine State have thought about, despite the royal family. People are going as far as photoshopping the queen's face to fans in the stand.
"In her entire 70 years as Queen of England… Elizabeth II only saw Kentucky beat the Florida Gators ten times. RIP, Queen. You would’ve loved this matchup Saturday 😞," wrote one Twitter user.
\u201cIn her entire 70 years as Queen of England\u2026 Elizabeth II only saw Kentucky beat the Florida Gators ten times. \n\nRIP, Queen. You would\u2019ve loved this matchup Saturday \ud83d\ude1e\u201d— The REAL Brad Bullard (@The REAL Brad Bullard) 1662726210
Another sports fan was just worried that she'll never see the Florida team play against Auburn.
This unusual reaction to the queen's death is starting somewhat of a trend on the app, as more people are comparing sports to the long life she lived.
"Queen never got to see Florida Gators have an undefeated season 😔," another Gainesville supporter wrote.
\u201cQueen never got to see Florida Gators have an undefeated season \ud83d\ude14\u201d— Los\ud83e\udde1\ud83d\udc9a (@Los\ud83e\udde1\ud83d\udc9a) 1662669927
It wasn't all Gators fans. An Ohio State Football podcast host asked about their rival team, Florida State University.
"When do we get Queen Liz doing the tomahawk chop from the Florida State football twitter account?"
Someone replied with another photoshopped picture, adding the FSU Seminoles logo onto her crown.
The third school gaining popularity with respect to the Queen's unfortunate passing is the University of Central Florida.
A student tweeted, "the queen died knowing @UCF_Football is the the (sic) best team in Florida".
\u201cthe queen died knowing @UCF_Football is the the best team in florida \ud83e\udd79\ud83e\udef6\ud83c\udffc\u201d— meg\ud83d\udc51 (@meg\ud83d\udc51) 1662730960
Queen Elizabeth II spent 70 years ruling the U.K. and Florida residents might consider it a touchdown career.
