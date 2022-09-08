NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

bills vs rams

NFL's Dawson Knox Kicks Off The Season After A Heartbreaking IG Post About His Late Brother

Miami college player, Luke Knox, was confirmed dead August 18.

Florida Associate Editor
Dawson Knox playing for the Buffalo Bills. Right: Dawson Knox in a suit.

@dawsonknox | Instagram

The Buffalo Bills kick off the NFL season tonight, and one player is showing up on the field after a recent family tragedy. Dawson Knox's brother Luke was confirmed dead to the public on August 18.

Since then, the team has shown massive support for their Tight End, and his little brother's college team, the FIU Panthers, has paid tribute, as well.

On August 19, Knox took to Twitter thanking people for their kind words and giving details about the service. He hasn't published much since then, but this week on September 4, he uploaded a heartbreaking Instagram photo of him and his sibling when they were kids.

"Luke is not lost, because we know exactly where he is. God’s got him, and I know I’ll be seeing him again one day.
Luke’s legacy will continue live on through all the lives he’s impacted in incredible ways. This isn’t a goodbye, it’s just a see you later. I love you Luke," the caption reads. He concluded with religious scripture.

He's continuing to stay focused on the NFL, as the Bills announced yesterday that they extended his contract to four years until 2026.

Ahead of the game tonight, Knox added to the hype making it his most recent retweet on Twitter.

"Couldn’t be more excited to call Buffalo home for the next several years," he wrote, "...now it's time to get this season rollin!!"

The New York team plays the Los Angeles Rams this evening at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

