NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

luke knox

Miami College Player Luke Knox, 22, Died Suddenly & So Many Football Stars Are Heartbroken

His brother Dawson plays for the Buffalo Bills.

Florida Associate Editor
Luke and Dawson Knox playing for Ole Miss. Right: Luke Knox kissing a trophy.

Luke and Dawson Knox playing for Ole Miss. Right: Luke Knox kissing a trophy.

@lukeknox24 | Instagram

Florida International University's Linebacker, Luke Knox, has passed away suddenly at 22 years old. His brother, Dawson Knox, a Tight End with the Buffalo Bills, and many football stars have expressed their condolences for his passing.

Bills' coach, Sean McDermott, along with the Knox brothers' former Ole Miss coach, Lane Kiffin, have both shared words with the public about Luke's death.

McDermott said in a press conference that he woke up to the news this morning and, out of respect for the family, he "would not get into details." But went on to note that he was doing everything he can to support his player during this time of need.

Coach Kiffin posted his own response to Twitter.

"I am grateful for my personal relationship and time spent with Luke. He was a tremendous teammate and an even better person who lifted up everyone around him," he wrote, tagging the Ole Miss and FIU team accounts.

The FIU Football staff also published a dedication tweet to the late Linebacker and shared that their "thoughts and prayers" are with his loved ones.

Knox's last post to Instagram was July 5, geotagging the Magic City.

"Live in Miami andddd play some ball?! Yaa we’ll take that. Thank you Lord for blessing me. You always know what’s best! Month one down in Miami. (Pretty much fluent in Spanish now)," he captioned a series of photos with friends.

Athletes like UNLV Basketball star, Luis Rogriguez, and Vanderbilt player, Kane Patterson, commented on the post after the news broke of their friend's sudden death.

Rodriguez posted a broken heart, while Patterson wrote, "rest easy Luke ❤️".

Many friends and fans also expressed their condolences.

This is a developing story and Narcity will update this article as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...