Miami College Player Luke Knox, 22, Died Suddenly & So Many Football Stars Are Heartbroken
His brother Dawson plays for the Buffalo Bills.
Florida International University's Linebacker, Luke Knox, has passed away suddenly at 22 years old. His brother, Dawson Knox, a Tight End with the Buffalo Bills, and many football stars have expressed their condolences for his passing.
Bills' coach, Sean McDermott, along with the Knox brothers' former Ole Miss coach, Lane Kiffin, have both shared words with the public about Luke's death.
McDermott said in a press conference that he woke up to the news this morning and, out of respect for the family, he "would not get into details." But went on to note that he was doing everything he can to support his player during this time of need.
Coach Kiffin posted his own response to Twitter.
"I am grateful for my personal relationship and time spent with Luke. He was a tremendous teammate and an even better person who lifted up everyone around him," he wrote, tagging the Ole Miss and FIU team accounts.
\u201c\ud83d\ude4f\ud83e\uddce\u200d\u2642\ufe0f\ud83d\udc99\u2066@OleMissFB\u2069 \u2066@FIUFootball\u2069\u201d— Lane Kiffin (@Lane Kiffin) 1660833634
The FIU Football staff also published a dedication tweet to the late Linebacker and shared that their "thoughts and prayers" are with his loved ones.
Knox's last post to Instagram was July 5, geotagging the Magic City.
"Live in Miami andddd play some ball?! Yaa we’ll take that. Thank you Lord for blessing me. You always know what’s best! Month one down in Miami. (Pretty much fluent in Spanish now)," he captioned a series of photos with friends.
Athletes like UNLV Basketball star, Luis Rogriguez, and Vanderbilt player, Kane Patterson, commented on the post after the news broke of their friend's sudden death.
Rodriguez posted a broken heart, while Patterson wrote, "rest easy Luke ❤️".
Many friends and fans also expressed their condolences.
This is a developing story and Narcity will update this article as more information becomes available.
