Ex-Braves Pitcher Anthony Varvaro's Fans Are Raising $4M For His 4 Kids After His Tragic Death
He was struck on his way to a 9/11 memorial ceremony.
Former Atlanta Braves' pitcher Anthony Varvaro tragically passed away in a car crash yesterday on his way to the World Trade Center 9/11 ceremony in New York. He was only 37 years old and is survived by his wife, Kerry Ann Thomson, and their four children.
Varvaro played for six seasons in the MLB from 2010-2015 with the Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox before voluntarily retiring in 2016 to join the Port Authority Police Force in New York and New Jersey.
On September 11, 2022, he died on his way to work at the 9/11 memorial ceremony when a car driving the wrong way collided with his, head-on in a tunnel in Jersey City.
The Atlanta Braves made an official statement about his death saying, "We are deeply saddened on the passing of former Braves pitcher Anthony Varvaro. Anthony, 37, played parts of six seasons in the majors, including four with Atlanta. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and colleagues."
A crowdfunding page has been set up on GoFundMe on behalf of his family, with the intention of earning $4 million to help support his wife and four children during this difficult time.
Matthew Martino, the organizer of the fundraiser, wrote on the page, "Nothing in the world mattered more to Anthony than his family, and this collection will ensure AJ, Johnny, Christian and Savannah are taken care of for the future."
467 donors have raised $77,750 so far over the course of 4 short hours since the page was created.
GoFundMe page for Anthony Varvaro's family.GoFundMe.
Varvaro is being remembered fondly by baseball fans, as well as by his colleagues at the police department.
The public can make contributions to his family on his official GoFundMe.