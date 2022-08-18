Nappy Roots Rapper Fish Scales Was Kidnapped & Shot In Atlanta Last Night
It happened at their own brewery.
On Wednesday, August 17, Nappy Roots' member Fish Scales (Melvin Adams) was shot after an attempted robbery, while he was closing the brewery they own in Atlanta, GA on Northside Drive.
The music group made a post on their official Instagram today, updating fans that their colleague suffered a leg injury but is in stable condition.
According to WSBTV, a customer said he and the rapper were approached by two men while walking to the parking deck when they were robbed and held at gunpoint.
Police say the rapper was then beaten and forced into his own vehicle, and the suspects began to drive to Adams' personal home in Hapeville, GA.
When they got to the city, he tried to get away and wound up shot in the leg. The kidnappers then left the scene of the crime.
The Nappy Roots star ran to a nearby house to get help, and that's when the police were called.
"Luckily, none of our dedicated patrons of Atlantucky were at the scene or harmed during the robbery. We are so thankful our brother is safe and on the road to recovery. We would appreciate some privacy as we are trusting the Atlanta Police Dept. in the ongoing investigation," the rap artists' post read.
They said Scales is looking forward to getting back to work both in the music industry and the beer establishment.
People like Billboard No. 1 producer, Kato, and musician, Goldyard, commented on the post, along with many others, sending their prayers for the icon.
According to the music group, the situation is under investigation and they are "trusting the Atlanta Police Department". Scales is currently in recovery.