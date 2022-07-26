Rapper Rollie Bands Was Killed In Front Of His Florida Apartment & Fans Have So Many Feelings
"You asked for it 🤦🏾," one fan commented on IG.
A rapper from Tampa, FL, Rollie Bands, was shot and killed outside of his apartment complex on Friday afternoon, and his fans are sharing how they feel on his social media page.
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies are looking for the gunman who drove away from the rental building, according to FOX13.
Screenshots of the rap star's Instagram story show that he shared where he was located at the time of the shooting.
"I'm at my crib in 5 mins," the post said. The incident happened shortly after. The New York Post reports that the events took place at 3:30 p.m., which was about five minutes after those words were published.
On Rollie Bands' social media page, his fans have mixed emotions.
"You asked for it 🤦🏾♂️," said one follower online, which comment received 377 likes.
Another user wrote, "play stupid games lose ya life".
While many of his fans are commenting that he asked for it to happen to himself, there are just as many that are sharing their deep condolences for him
"😢 My heart so broke dawg wtf," said one woman.
Many followers went as far back as his first photo of his daughter, where a lot of people are sharing longer-form messages.
"The saddest thing here is that he claimed this precious child was his inspiration for life. Yet he invited death to his door. Now she's left without a father, which will change her life forever," said one commenter. "Truly senseless. Being a man is being strong by living life, avoiding the bill💩 and handling your responsibility. He was a father. He had a responsibility to live and to take care of his daughter."
The Hillsborough County Sherriff's Office reported that they do not believe the incident was random.