Atlanta Rapper Trouble Was Killed During A "Shocking Domestic Situation" In A Conyers Apartment
The artist was 34 at the time of his sudden passing.
Atlanta rapper Trouble was killed yesterday, June 5, during a questionable home invasion at the Lake St. James Apartments complex on 50 St James Drive in Conyers, GA. The artist was 34 at the time of his sudden passing.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
Deputies said that after they arrived, the entertainer was dead on the scene from a single bullet wound to the chest.
According to the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office, an arrest warrant was issued for 33-year-old Jamichael Jones.
Born Mariel Semontè Orr, the "Kesha Dem" lyricist and Jones reportedly didn’t know of each other prior to the fatal encounter.
During Sunday’s press conference, Rockdale County Sheriff’s spokesperson Jedidia Canty said Jones was not only a suspect but that he and Trouble were involved in a "domestic situation."
Other sources suggested that the incident occurred over an unidentified female Instagram influencer. However, authorities have not confirmed nor denied the allegations.
When Narcity reached out to the sheriff’s office, a representative said, "Nothing else [regarding the case] can be told at this moment."
The apartment complex, where the incident took place, has fairly decent reviews from online communities despite uncontrollable or unforeseen circumstances. However, some Facebook reviews denoted otherwise living conditions.
Loki Blanchett, a St. James resident, told local news station 11Alive that he was that the incident was "shocking" to him.
"We don’t have that type of situation or issues that happen in this particular neighborhood," he said. "So, to find out you have a local celebrity that’s inside your residential area, and this is what happened it him, it was very traumatizing."
As of now, there have been no reports of Trouble’s death associated with bad behavior or criminal activity.
The rapper was signed by Island Def Jam, Interscope Records, and Ear Drummer Records, and released the visual Edgewood in 2019 commemorating a relatable lifestyle of his upbringing in the East Atlanta neighborhood.
Rhyming since the age of 14, the Georgia native was signed by Big Bank Black’s Duct Tape Entertainment.
After various projects were released under the label that launched him to local success, Trouble eventually released two LPs. Edgewood was his last and only album to chart on Billboard.
Women residents of Georgia experience and make up 35.1 cases of domestic disputations. However, male residents also experience violations through stalking, sexual assaults from partners, and physical violence.
You can contact Georgia's domestic violence hotline here if you or someone you know need help.