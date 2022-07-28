Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Louisiana Rapper JayDaYoungan Was Killed Last Night & Fans Are Mourning For His Young Son

He was only 24 years old.

​JayDaYoungan posing in a denim jacket. Right: JayDaYoungan and his toddler son.

JayDaYoungan, an up-and-coming rapper, died last night after being shot outside of his Louisiana home.

This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.

The 24-year-old was rushed to the hospital on July 27 and passed away later in the evening after being in critical condition.

The Bogalusa Police Department confirmed that a double shooting happened around 5:50 p.m., and took the life of the artist born Javorius Tykies Scott. The second victim is another family member named Kenyatta Scott Sr.

"Kenyatta Scott Sr. has been transported to another facility and we have been told he is in stable condition," wrote the local authorities on Facebook a little before midnight.

They added that detectives are currently interviewing people to learn more about the incident and pursuing leads. No arrest seems to have been made at this time.

The police department also mentioned another shooting took place around 7 p.m. that night and that events may be linked.

Fans flooded JayDaYoungan's social media comment section to express their feelings on the situation.

The artist's most recent Instagram post from less than a day before his death shows him lip-syncing and spending time at home with his toddler son, born in June 2020.

"This really hurt me man 💔🤦♂️" one user commented.

"My heart just dropped 😢 y'all have taken fathers away from [their] sons and daughters! Kings & brothers! Sons & uncles! Grandsons and for some families foundation!" another follower grieved.

JayDaYoungan is the most recent example of a young rapper losing their life to gun violence.

Rapper Rollie Bands was killed outside of his Florida apartment last week and Atlanta rapper Trouble was shot and killed in an Atlanta apartment complex during a domestic dispute in June.

During his short-lived music career, JayDaYoungan signed a deal with Atlantic Records in 2017, amassed 2.7 million followers on Instagram, and landed on Billboard charts with his mixtapes like "Forever 23" and Baby23."

