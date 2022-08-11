Young Thug Is Facing 6 New Charges In YSL Case & Fans Have Big Feelings About It
"We said free young thug not indict him on more charges????"
Atlanta rapper Young Thug is facing six new felony charges this week, in addition to his ongoing legal woes from his May 9th arrest, which landed him behind bars for conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influence and Corrupt Organization (RICO) act.
According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, a new indictment was filed last week in the Fulton County Superior Court against Young Thug and four others.
They were charged for "participation in criminal street gang activity, violation of the Georgia controlled substances act, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a machine gun and drug charges."
Officials say these charges were a result of of what they found in his Buckhead home during his initial May 9th arrest.
Fans have taken to social media platforms like Twitter to express their distress about the ongoing developments in the case.
One tweet with more than 2,000 likes shows a photo of a man looking distressed with his hand on his head and reads, "Young Thug hit with more charges smh."
"We said free young thug not indict him on more charges????" another fan chimed in, expressing discontent.
Famous artists like Drake have shown their support for Young Thug and the "Free YSL" movement by advocating for their release from prison in his most recent album and viral "Falling Back" music video.
Young Thug's legal team has maintained his innocence throughout the initial charges, as well as the additional ones, according to the AJC article, which implies that the artist is committed to pleading not guilty.
He is still currently incarcerated in Cobb County Jail while his trial is pending.