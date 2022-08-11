NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

young thug new charges

Young Thug Is Facing 6 New Charges In YSL Case & Fans Have Big Feelings About It

"We said free young thug not indict him on more charges????"

Georgia Staff Writer
​Young Thug looking at a screen intently. Right: Young Thug performing on stage in a sweat suit.

Young Thug looking at a screen intently. Right: Young Thug performing on stage in a sweat suit.

@youngthug | Twitter

Atlanta rapper Young Thug is facing six new felony charges this week, in addition to his ongoing legal woes from his May 9th arrest, which landed him behind bars for conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influence and Corrupt Organization (RICO) act.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, a new indictment was filed last week in the Fulton County Superior Court against Young Thug and four others.

They were charged for "participation in criminal street gang activity, violation of the Georgia controlled substances act, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a machine gun and drug charges."

Officials say these charges were a result of of what they found in his Buckhead home during his initial May 9th arrest.

Fans have taken to social media platforms like Twitter to express their distress about the ongoing developments in the case.

One tweet with more than 2,000 likes shows a photo of a man looking distressed with his hand on his head and reads, "Young Thug hit with more charges smh."

"We said free young thug not indict him on more charges????" another fan chimed in, expressing discontent.

Famous artists like Drake have shown their support for Young Thug and the "Free YSL" movement by advocating for their release from prison in his most recent album and viral "Falling Back" music video.

Young Thug's legal team has maintained his innocence throughout the initial charges, as well as the additional ones, according to the AJC article, which implies that the artist is committed to pleading not guilty.

He is still currently incarcerated in Cobb County Jail while his trial is pending.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...