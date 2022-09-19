Lawyers For Ludacris’ Manager Chaka Zulu Say Video Footage Will Help Beat His Murder Charge
So many celebs are publicly showing their support.
Chaka Zulu, longtime manager of Grammy award-winning artist Ludacris, is facing a murder charge from the Atlanta Police Department for a June 26 incident that led to the death of a 23-year-old man.
Chaka Zulu, whose real name is Ahmed Obafemi, suffered life-threatening injuries after an altercation in a Buckhead parking lot after visiting the APT 4B restaurant.
The event resulted in Zulu being shot in the back, and 23-year-old Artez Jamil Benton from DeKalb County passing away from a fatal gunshot wound.
According to Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Zulu surrendered himself to the Atlanta authorities on September 13 and was booked at Fulton County Jail, where he is facing four charges — aggravated assault, simple battery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and murder. He is currently released from custody on a $200,000 bond.
Zulu's legal team is confident in their case for his innocence and claims that video surveillance footage from the altercation will reveal that their client was attacked and acted in self-defense. The footage has yet to be released to the public.
The official statement from Zulu's lawyer Gabe Banks reads:
"Mr. Chaka Zulu, a beloved son of the City of Atlanta, is disappointed in the Atlanta Police Department’s decision to bring charges against him surrounding the shooting that occurred in June 2022. A close review of all the evidence, including the surveillance footage and eyewitness interviews, reveals that Mr. Zulu was attacked and jumped from behind by a gang of at least four individuals (sadly including the decedent) and was forced to defend himself after this gang repeatedly stomped, punched and kicked him while he was on the ground in a defenseless posture. Mr. Zulu was shot in the back during the shooting and nearly lost his life, and is still recovering from the nearly fatal injuries he sustained that evening. Mr. Zulu was at his place of business that might and had every reason to defend himself. In an attempt to save his life, Mr. Zulu lawfully discharged his weapon in self-defense, a weapon that he is licensed to carry. Mr. Zulu fully cooperated with law enforcement officials and their investigation, and voluntarily turned himself in once he teared of the arrest warrants."
Since the incident, many celebrities have come together on social media to show their support for Zulu.
Real Housewives of Atlanta star and local restauranteur Kandi Burruss commented "Praying for you! 🙏🏾" on the statement posted to Zulu's official Instagram page.
Other celebrities voicing their support for Zulu include Lil Jon, Keri Hilson, Busta Rhymes, Jaleel White, Tank and Kasim Reed, former Mayor of Atlanta.
Public figures showing their support for Zulu on Instagram.@uluz3 | Instagram
The statement from Zulu's legal team concluded by saying "Mr. Zulu remains confident that his name will be cleared of all charges through the judicial process. It is not lost on Mr. Zulu that someone lost his life, but had Mr. Zulu not lawfully defended himself, Mr. Zulu would have been killed that night."
According to the post, Chaka Zulu will not be commenting on the situation any further at this time and is requesting privacy.