Atlanta's Music Midtown Festival Was Canceled & Fans Have Big Feelings About The Reason Why
"BLAME GEORGIA!"
Atlanta's Music Midtown just announced that their 2022 festival, which was scheduled to take place in Piedmont Park on September 17-18, is officially canceled.
The concert staff broke the news on their official Instagram page this morning, in a statement.
"Hey Midtown fans - due to circumstances beyond our control, Music Midtown will no longer be taking place this year. We were looking forward to reuniting in September and hope we can all get back to enjoying the festival together again soon," the photo reads.
The post also includes information on the automatic ticket refunds that will be processed within the next 24 hours.
According to Rolling Stone, sources confirmed it was due to recent changes in Georgia's gun laws, which allow guns in public spaces and short-term tenants, such as the hosted festival event, are not legally able to ban guns.
It is known that Music Midtown is known to rule out firearms. However, a bill that was proposed back in 2014, the "Safe Carry Protection Act", makes it illegal for the concert staff to prevent festival-goers that are licensed to carry from bringing one into the event.
It was signed into law, according to Yahoo! News, back in a 2019 ruling.
When the news broke, fans took to the comment section to express their feelings on the matter.
"Blame Brian Kemp for this," one user wrote, referencing Georgia's current governor, who recently received criticism for loosening Georgia's gun laws this year.
Multiple fans expressed disappointment, considering the fact they've held onto the tickets for so long.
"IVE HAD TICKETS FOR 3 YEARS WTF!" another person wrote.
Another fan called the reasoning "embarrassing".
\u201cso music midtown was cancelled. bc people need guns for a festival??????\u201d— tracy (@tracy) 1659369006
"It was out of their control. BLAME GEORGIA!" one festival-goer commented.
More than 30 artists were scheduled to appear on the festival's lineup, including big-name acts such as My Chemical Romance, Phoebe Bridgers, Fall Out Boy, Future, Jack White and Mitski.