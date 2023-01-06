Many People Shot While Filming French Montana & Rob49's Music Video At DJ Khaled's Restaurant
Rapper Rob49 is reportedly one of the victims.
Music artists French Montana and Rob49 were recording their music video outside of DJ Khaled's restaurant, The Licking, in Miami Gardens when it was crashed by a robbery followed by a shooting that sent multiple people to the hospital.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
Miami Gardens police responded to the scene located on the 17500 block of N.W. 27th Ave. at 7:48 p.m. MGPD confirmed to Narcity that multiple people were shot.*
Witnesses told NBC6 that it was at least nine victims.
The public knew where the stars were filming because New Orleans rapper Rob49 was on Instagram Live, pinpointing their location.
One witness said it began when one person got robbed for a Rolex, a cellphone and car keys. Then, the suspect opened fire behind the eatery at a nearby KFC.
\u201cA Witness Tells What Happened Outside The Licking In Florida Where French Montana and Rob49 Were Shooting A Music Video and Multiple People Ended Up Getting Shot.\n\nVideo via NBC6\u201d— Fck_Yaya\ud83c\udfa7\u270d\ufe0f\ud83c\udffe (@Fck_Yaya\ud83c\udfa7\u270d\ufe0f\ud83c\udffe) 1672983126
Witnesses say French Montana's bodyguard and Rob49 were among those who were shot. Reports from Say Cheese! say that French Montana's bodyguard is allegedly fighting for his life and Rob49 is in stable condition, though these claims haven't been confirmed by officials.
A local Miami rapper CED Mogul gave NBC6 a video of the two stars in the backseat of the car while they were filming.
\u201c#NEW: Rapper 'CED Mogul' shared this video with @nbc6. He says shows #FrenchMontana and #Rob49 in the backseat of a car during the video shoot, and prior to the shooting. \n\nWitnesses say #Rob49 was among nine people shot. @MGPDFL would only confirm multiple shot. #Miami\u201d— Ryan Nelson (@Ryan Nelson) 1672974216
French Montana is supposed to perform at Drai's Nightclub in Las Vegas on January 7. Rob49 has a scheduled performance in Houston, TX on January 7.
While Rob49's is expected to be canceled, there is no official announcement on the status of either artist's bookings.
Neither French Montana nor DJ Khaled have publicly addressed what happened at the time of publication. No fatalities have been reported and the incident is still under investigation.
