Kodak Black & Others Are Fired Up About PnB Rock's GF Tagging His Location Before He Died
He was killed at an L.A. waffle restaurant they went to.
On Monday afternoon, Rapper PnB Rock was shot dead at Roscoe's House of Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles, CA, as reported by the Los Angeles Times.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
Kodak Black took to his Instagram last night to pay tribute to his late friend. He posted a photo of the Philadelphia artist with his other late friend XXXTENTACION.
"SMH 😪💔 @pnbrock@xxxtentacion" his caption read. "MY N*A @pnbrock ROCKIN THE SG CHAIN IN THIS PICTURE 😔 S*T KRAZY OUCHEA".
Black also wrote in his story that he normally doesn't speak on deaths or funerals, but he was just on the phone with him Sunday night.
"We be talkin bout him comin back out & poppin s*t again in this rap s*t," he wrote.
According to the L.A. Times, PnB Rock's girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang, was with him at the restaurant and tagged their location on Instagram when they arrived in a since-deleted post. Kodak Black and other major artists, like Nicki Minaj, weren't pleased about this detail.
The Florida star concluded his story post with, "that h*e might as well kill herself".
Kodak Black's Story about PnB Rock.@kodakblack | Instagram
Nicki Minaj tweeted, "after Pop Smoke there's no way we as rappers or our loved ones are still posting locations to our whereabouts. To show waffles & some fried chicken????!"
Cardi B felt differently. She took to the Internet last night and said it's "irresponsible and inconsiderate" to blame someone for a tragedy like this one and that everyone should be sending love and support to the family.
However, one rap star, 6ix9ine, who's been known to have beef with PnB, didn't lay that to rest with the recent news. Instead, he added to his story last night saying that the musician died over a waffle.
6ix9ine's story.@6ix9ine | Instagram
While the post didn't name names, someone on Twitter published a side-by-side photo of a social media beef the two had in the past.
The L.A. Times says that law enforcement is looking at security cameras and processing the evidence surrounding PnB Rock's death.