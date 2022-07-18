Kodak Black Was Arrested In Florida This Weekend & He Roasted The Cops On His Instagram Page
The Florida rapper went on IG immediately after he was released.
Kodak Black was arrested on July 15 for having 31 oxycodone pills in his possession and $75,000 in cash. He was released on Saturday and went on his Instagram page on Sunday to make fun of the situation.
The homegrown Florida rapper was in Fort Lauderdale when he was pulled over for a traffic stop. According to CNN, Florida Highway Patrol stopped him in a purple Dodge Durango for having too dark of a tint to his windows and an expired license.
After a search, his vehicle registration was also found to be expired. According to Local 10 News, officials said they also noticed a heavy smell of marijuana.
He spent the night in Broward County Jail, but after he was released, he was back to business and took no time to comment on what happened publicly.
The Floridian added two photos to his social media on July 17 with a picture of a caricature license on a T-shirt.
"Gotta Take The Wrap Off The Maybach Kuz Ion Wanna B Followed ! They Already Know It’s Me , I Can’t Roll In Peace & I Ain’t Tryna B Bothered 😤 #RUNTHISTAG," the caption reads.
He didn't stop there. All the while he continues to promote the release of the music video for his new song "Usain Boo." He also posted an old mug shot of himself and created an audio sound poking fun at why he went to jail.
He captioned the post "SMH ! Not Again 🤦🏻."
Kodak Black is expected to perform at the Rolling Loud music festival this weekend in Miami.