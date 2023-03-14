Kodak Black Is In Rehab After A Positive Fentanyl Test & He Deleted His Instagram Again
There was a warrant out for his arrest.
Florida rapper Kodak Black was recently out on bail while awaiting trial for drug charges made back in July. He missed a court-ordered drug test back on February 3 and tested positive for Fentanyl on February 8.
According to AP News, a warrant for his arrest was issued on February 23 for violating his pretrial release conditions.
After the rap star went to the lab and tested positive, the Miami Herald reported his attorney insisted it was a lab mixup. The tech revealed that it is possible. However, the judge still ordered the artist to 30 days in rehab.
He started rehab on March 7 so that he could travel to Rolling Loud and perform in California the weekend before. He is now in a facility on the road to getting sober.
Kodak Black, whose real name is Bill Kapri, is pretty active on social media and was extremely vocal in July when he initially spent the night in Broward County Jail for being in possession of 31 oxycodone pills and $75,000 in cash.
He then deleted his Instagram a month later after his arrest video was released, but reactivated it when he was promoting new music with DJ Khaled.
Now, the account is gone again and he doesn't seem to appear on Twitter either.
This isn't the first time the Florida musician had a run-in with the cops. Back in January 2020, he was pardoned by former President Donald Trump for a three-year federal prison sentence for using false documents to obtain a firearm.
He will be released from rehab in early April.