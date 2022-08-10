Kodak Black Deleted His Instagram A Week After His Arrest Video Was Released (VIDEO)
"I'm being racially profiled."
Florida rapper, Kodak Black, was arrested on drug charges after getting pulled over for a traffic stop. He's been pretty vocal on his social media accounts, though he recently deleted Instagram.
This comes a week after the footage of his arrest went viral. A fan account published a clip that gained 25.5K views online of the artist getting a pat down from the cops and pleading for them to wait for his brother and mom to arrive.
Many people in the comments were upset, while others giggled when the police patted him between his thighs.
"My brother was driving...please have them come over here," he said to the police. Someone responded wondering what the cause of all it was when he wasn't even behind the wheel.
However, the family was originally stopped for having windows that were too tinted for the legal shade in Florida and an expired tag.
The "Super Gremlin" rap star still has a Twitter and published his thoughts on July 26 about his arrest and claimed he was being "racially profiled."
\u201cI\u2019m being racially profiled and as a black man in America I deserve my freedom especially with everything I do for my community I should be getting love , respect and support from the authorities ! To move freely , not getting arrested for expired tag and dark windows\u201d— Kodak Black (@Kodak Black) 1658883109
"No way I should be getting harassed bout my tag being expired , that’s no reason to even search my car in the first place and going to jail about having my medication in the car is insane," he added in another publication.
The rapper has been promoting new songs, many of which he filmed in his hometown in the Sunshine State. He even recently collaborated with Orlando's very own, Hotboii.
When Kodak Black had an Instagram, the only person he followed was Kendrick Lamar.