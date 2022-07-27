Kodak Black Smoked With His Grandma On Instagram & The Post Is Surprisingly Heartwarming
"Z Lady delicious to my heart"
It's clear South Florida rapper, Kodak Black, has been going through a lot in recent weeks. He went from dropping a new song to getting arrested to performing at Rolling Loud.
Booked and busy is his motto these days, but he does find time to sit back and relax with his favorite lady, his grandmother.
The artist shared his love with the world and shared what he was puffin' on with Nana...and it seems to be one of the most heartwarming posts he's made through these tough times.
His grandma was sitting next to him decked out in a purple and yellow oversized Adidas sweater over her dress. She had her glasses on and a big statement necklace, just like her grandson's sitting next to her.
He captioned the video, "I love my Nana so much 😍 Z lady delicious to my heart".
The star posted another video with her as they showed off their teeth.
"Me & My Granny Pie On Da Insta “Grams” 😂 We Jus Zoolin How We Zool It Lol That’s My Baeee," he wrote.
Kodak Black is enjoying some family time as he is currently fighting a legal battle with his current drug arrest on July 15 for having 31 oxycodone pills, $75,000 in cash and an expired license and vehicle registration.
"I’m being racially profiled and as a black man in America I deserve my freedom especially with everything I do for my community I should be getting love , respect and support from the authorities ! To move freely , not getting arrested for expired tag and dark windows," he tweeted July 26.
He continues to promote his music as he undergoes this current situation with Broward County officials.
