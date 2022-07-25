Ex-NFL Player Antonio Brown Performed At A Miami Concert & People Think It Was Hilarious
His dancing stole the show. 🕺️
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wide Receiver, Antonio Brown, has a new gig and it's taken the Internet by storm. He is pursuing his music career and recently performed at a Miami music festival Saturday night.
Brown is famously known for exiting the field in the middle of a game and ending his football career back in January 2022. Shortly after, he'd been publicly spotted hanging out with Kanye West and other artists in the industry, like French Montana.
It's no secret he's jumped into showbiz, but people on social media are cracking up at his opening dance. A video of his Rolling Loud Miami set was posted on Twitter, and his dance stole the show.
\u201cAntonio Brown is performing at Rolling Loud Miami \ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\ude2d\u201d— Shannon sharpes burner (@Shannon sharpes burner) 1658527850
"Moms : Show em that lil dance you be doing," wrote one user and then started a new paragraph with, "me", and posted the clip of A.B. swinging his forearms back and forth in front of his chest.
One person made a joke and said, "HOW IM MOVING WHEN MY NAME GETS CALLED ON 'THE PRICE IS RIGHT'".
Another follower said that he'll be doing this move at the club A.S.A.P.
It wasn't just Twitter that found his performance entertaining — TikTok took part in it, as well.
His dance might become a humorous trend, but many people thought he did a good job on stage.
Cameron Jordan, who plays for the New Orleans Saints, gave him praise.
"🤔😂😂 idk minus the lil finger points-cat walk moves lol Antonio Brown seem like he thriving in spite of what the world wanna label him… not too many artist perform at rolling loud let alone football players turned musician but 🤷🏽♂️," Jordan wrote.
Brown doesn't mind what anyone says. He took to his own platform to let the world know he's not going to stop until he's "one of the biggest artists in the world."
He is the first athlete-turned-rapper that has performed at the music festival.