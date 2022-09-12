Ex-NFL's Antonio Brown Walked In NYFW & He's Getting Roasted For Not Playing Football Anymore
"Looks like you selling Girl Scout cookies 😂"
While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were busy beating the Dallas Cowboys over the weekend, the winning team's ex-player, Antonio Brown left the NFL to walk in New York Fashion Week on Saturday.
He walked in the SPRAYGROUND show, and so many people replied to him on various social media apps wondering about his newest career moves and why he left football.
"Wow, he has so much going for him……what happened? I feel sorry for him," one fan replied on Twitter to his video of him on the catwalk.
The former player also posted to his Instagram about his time in the NY spotlight. Fans on the platform miss him on the field.
One wrote that he should be running routes, which is a football practice, rather than a runway.
Others poked fun at the clothing the designer put him in.
His Rolling Loud performance has become a viral trend across the Internet as well as many football player's new victory dance, so it was hard to put it past AB to not do the finger point in New York, and he delivered. The new rap star did his dance as he strutted down the stage.
However, the Internet seems to have had enough of it.
"Take that s*t off 🕺🏼🕺🏼take that s*t off," someone wrote in regards to his song "Put That S*t On".
Fans are confused at his new career ventures, and one even replied that he lost his mind and to get back on the field.
Despite what everyone might be saying online, Brown is still pursuing his career in music and isn't joining his old Tampa Bay team any time soon.