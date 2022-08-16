NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

NFL Player Carl Nassib Signed With The Tampa Bay Bucs & He's The Biggest LGBTQ+ Advocate

He announced his sexuality in an Instagram video last year.

Florida Associate Editor
Carl Nassib making an announcement about his donation match with The Trevor Project. Right: Carl Nassib in a Penn State shirt.

Carl Nassib making an announcement about his donation match with The Trevor Project. Right: Carl Nassib in a Penn State shirt.

@carlnassib | Instagram

NFL Defensive End, Carl Nassib, is returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after being a part of the team from 2018-2019. He is coming from the Las Vegas Raiders, however, it's more than his football career that people are paying attention to.

Nassib came out about his sexuality on social media on June 21, 2021, becoming the first active football player in the League to announce he's gay. He uses his platform to support and advocate for the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.

"Just want to take a quick moment to say that I'm gay. I've been meaning to do this for a while now, but I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest." Nassib said in his post.

He continued to say that he hopes "one day that videos like this and the whole coming out process are just necessary."

The athlete not only announced his sexuality but also said that he was matching up to $100,000 in donations to a nonprofit that focuses on suicide prevention for those who identify with Pride, The Trevor Project. He did the same thing this year in June 2022, as well.

Alongside his donations, he started an app, Rayze, so that people can easily find different places to give back to their community.

He announced on Anderson Cooper 360 that it all began when he was volunteering at a juvenile delinquent center.

"It was half a mile of where I went to work every day. It was half a mile from a team full of millionaires and family full of billionaires and nobody knew it was there," he said in the interview.

His goal is for others to download the app and see how close in proximity people are to serve their community.

Nassib is now taking a stand on the Tampa field to not only play the sport he loves but also be an icon of representation.

