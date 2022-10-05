Kodak Black Apologizes To PnB Rock's GF For Blaming His Death On Her In An Instagram Live
He dedicated his BET performance to his late friend.
Kodak Black went on an Instagram live earlier this week and apologized to his late friend PnB Rock's girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang, for the comments he made when he found out the news about the rapper's death.
On September 12, the artist was shot dead at Roscoe's House of Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles, CA, after Sibounheuang geotagged their location online.
Then, Kodak Black published an Instagram story with the caption, "that h*e might as well kill herself".
On October 2, just days before the BET Awards, Black went back on the social media app and recorded a live video where he apologize for the things that he said when he heard about Rock's death.
"I was angry at that moment when I first heard it," he said and continued by stating that "in that moment it sounded like she some sh*t... I don't wish no bad harm, so I give my apologies to her. I hope she keep her head up."
\u201cKodak Black apologizes to Pnb Rock\u2019s girlfriend for blaming her for his death\u201d— SAY CHEESE! \ud83d\udc44\ud83e\uddc0 (@SAY CHEESE! \ud83d\udc44\ud83e\uddc0) 1664759893
At the BET Awards last night, the star was accompanied by his mother, or as he calls her, "Z Queen". He performed a couple of his songs on stage and started the show with a dedication to PnB Rock.
He started the setlist with "Too Many Years," which is a song that features both of them. He sang the lyrics in front of an outlined graphic of PnB Rock's face and name behind him.
\u201cKodak Black pays homage to PNB Rock with his #HipHopAwards performance\u201d— Club Ambition (@Club Ambition) 1664935269
Another star who also spoke out about geotagging locations when PnB Rock died was Nicki Minaj. However, she hasn't made a public apology to Sibounheuang.