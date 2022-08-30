NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

6ix9ine girlfriend

6ix9ine’s Girlfriend Rachel Wattley Posted Her Mug Shot On Instagram After Her Arrest

She went out again on the day of her release from jail.

Florida Associate Editor
Rachel Wattley in a white body suit with a martini. Right: 6ix9ine on a colorful car.

@__ohsoyoujade | Instagram, @6ix9ine | Instagram

Rapper 6ix9ine's girlfriend, Rachel Wattley, also known as Jade online, is not hiding her arrest Sunday night. She posted her mug shot on her Instagram story Monday evening, confirming had been to jail.

The Miami Herald reports that she was taken in by the Miami-Dade County Police after a verbal fight with 6ix9ine while they were at the restaurant Kiki On The River. The fight turned physical and Wattley allegedly punched the star, whose legal name is Daniel Hernandez.

A security guard told the publication that he saw her hit him several times and the police report notes there was a visible injury on his face.

TMZ posted a video of what looked like her friends yelling at him with someone breaking up the altercation as they gathered near a luxury car outside.

The musician told them he would bail her out and just wanted the police to evaluate her because she was under the influence.

Rachel Wattley's mug shot.Rachel Wattley's mug shot.@__ohsoyoujade | Instagram

Wattley was then taken into custody and her bail was $1,500. It is not confirmed if 6ix9ine was the one who paid to release her from Miami-Dade County Jail, but she was immediately on the 'gram posting her mug shot and song, "F.N.F.", that raps about being free.

Jade's friend @cocoaaalmond put up a video on her Instagram, in which she was dressed up in a black dress with glam, alluring that she and her girlfriend were going out that same night.

This video was also reposted to the rapper's girlfriend's story.

The couple has been together for three years and parent a daughter with each other, the Miami Herald added from the information in the police report.

Narcity reached out to Rachel Wattley and 6ix9ine requesting comment but have not received an answer in time for publication.

If you or someone you know has been the victim of domestic violence, refer to these resources available across the country. Support is available.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

