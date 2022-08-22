Dawson Knox & The Buffalo Bills Paid A Touching Tribute To Brother Luke Knox After His Death
They had a service for the FIU player over the weekend.
NFL Tight End for the Buffalo Bills, Dawson Knox, paid tribute to his brother, Luke Knox, after he died suddenly at 22 years old. His late brother played for Florida International University in Miami, and the football community confirmed his death Thursday.
On Friday night, the older sibling broke his silence in a heartwrenching message on Twitter.
"Thank you all for the outpouring of love and support for my family. Our hearts are broken but we know Luke is in a much better place now with his savior Jesus," Knox posted. He then revealed service details that happened Saturday afternoon.
\u201cThank you all for the outpouring of love and support for my family. Our hearts are broken but we know Luke is in a much better place now with his savior Jesus. We\u2019ll celebrate his life at Christ Pres. Church tomorrow, visitation starting at 2pm and the service will start at 4pm.\u201d— Dawson Knox (@Dawson Knox) 1660954380
He also shared the livestream link for those who wanted to see the funeral.
The Buffalo Bills had a game Saturday and paid a touching tribute to their player's brother. They held a moment of silence during the game and had his photo on the big screen with 1999-2022 under a view of the FIU athlete in his Miami uniform.
Knox was not at the Bills game as it coincided with the memorial service, and he's taking some time off to mourn and grieve the recent loss.
\u201cBefore today\u2019s game, we held a moment of silence to honor the life of Luke Knox.\n\nContinuing to send all of our thoughts, prayers and support to \n@Dawson_Knox and the Knox family. \u2764\ufe0f\ud83d\udc99\u201d— Buffalo Bills (@Buffalo Bills) 1661015302
Teammates Josh Allen and Gabe Davis also shared some loving words in regards to their friend and his family.
"When one of your teammates is hurting, you know, you hurt with them," Allen said in the press conference.
Davis' younger brother plays at UCF in Orlando, and he said he couldn't help but put himself in Knox's shoes and said he is giving as much support to Knox as he can.
The Bills scored a win that day against the Denver Broncos, but they are looking forward to when their Tight End returns.