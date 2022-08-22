NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Dawson Knox & The Buffalo Bills Paid A Touching Tribute To Brother Luke Knox After His Death

They had a service for the FIU player over the weekend.

Luke Knox tribute at the Buffalo Bills game.

NFL Tight End for the Buffalo Bills, Dawson Knox, paid tribute to his brother, Luke Knox, after he died suddenly at 22 years old. His late brother played for Florida International University in Miami, and the football community confirmed his death Thursday.

On Friday night, the older sibling broke his silence in a heartwrenching message on Twitter.

"Thank you all for the outpouring of love and support for my family. Our hearts are broken but we know Luke is in a much better place now with his savior Jesus," Knox posted. He then revealed service details that happened Saturday afternoon.

He also shared the livestream link for those who wanted to see the funeral.

The Buffalo Bills had a game Saturday and paid a touching tribute to their player's brother. They held a moment of silence during the game and had his photo on the big screen with 1999-2022 under a view of the FIU athlete in his Miami uniform.

Knox was not at the Bills game as it coincided with the memorial service, and he's taking some time off to mourn and grieve the recent loss.

Teammates Josh Allen and Gabe Davis also shared some loving words in regards to their friend and his family.

"When one of your teammates is hurting, you know, you hurt with them," Allen said in the press conference.

Davis' younger brother plays at UCF in Orlando, and he said he couldn't help but put himself in Knox's shoes and said he is giving as much support to Knox as he can.

The Bills scored a win that day against the Denver Broncos, but they are looking forward to when their Tight End returns.

