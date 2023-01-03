NFL's Damar Hamlin Is In Critical Condition & Players Ask To Stop Sharing The Recap Video
The game was stopped after he collapsed on the field.
The Buffalo Bills Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals was postponed mid-game until further notice when Bills' athlete Damar Hamlin collapsed after a tackle.
During the first quarter, Bengals Wide Receiver, Tee Higgins, was tackled by Hamlin, who got back up after the play and then collapsed on his back. After immediate medical attention on the field, the NY team confirmed he was taken to the hospital.
"Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition," the Bills' official Twitter page published at 1:48 a.m. on January 3.
The athletes went into a prayer circle after their teammate was taken by an ambulance. The Bills uploaded a photo of that moment to Twitter with different NFL teams and players' tweets sending their prayers for Hamlin.
While many people showed their support on social media, the public was reposting a recap clip.
Some current and former footballers, like Miles Sanders with the Philadelphia Eagles, plead to users to stop spreading the video online.
"PLEASE STOP SHARING THE VIDEO OF MY BROTHER PLEASE," Sanders tweeted in all caps with a prayer emoji.
Former player and current broadcaster, Robert Griffin III also urged the public to stop sharing the play. Instead, he is hoping people share the photo of the Bills praying on the field.
Sports Columnist, Skip Bayless, took to the app questioning the NFL's decision to stop the game.
"No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game - but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome...which suddenly seems so irrelevant," he wrote.
Griffin III wasn't pleased with his comment and fired back quoting the tweet.
"Damar Hamlin’s LIFE is in the balance. Get your head out of your a**," he replied.
At the time of publication of this article, Hamlin remains in the hospital. He was sedated with a breathing tube down his throat. Doctors are running tests.