Damar Hamlin's NFL Collapse Has People Asking About Commotio Cordis & Here's What To Know
It's extremely rare and dangerous.
The NFL's Damar Hamlin is in critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest during Monday night's game between his Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals, and doctors are already suggesting that commotio cordis might be involved.
Hamlin collapsed on the field after a tackle in the first quarter of the game and had to be rushed to hospital.
On Monday night, the Buffalo Bills issued a statement on the team's Instagram page with an update on Hamlin's condition.
"Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the [University of Cincinnati] Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition."
Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN's chief medical correspondent, says the fact that Hamlin received medical attention right away was crucial.
"Just the time is of such critical importance here in terms of taking care of someone like this. The response from the medical team was fast and seconds and minutes matter in a situation like this," Gupta said.
Other medical experts are also sharing their initial opinions on happened, with many raising the possibility that Hamlin may have suffered from commotio cordis, a traumatic injury to the chest.
Here is what commotio cordis is and what recovery looks like.
What is commotio cordis?
According to the American Heart Association, commotio cordis is a "phenomenon in which a sudden blunt impact to the chest causes sudden death in the absence of cardiac damage."
The University of Connecticut says it's most commonly seen in athletes between the ages of 8 and 18 who play sports that use "projectiles" like baseballs, hockey pucks and lacrosse balls.
These items can hit an athlete in the chest with enough force to cause the heart to enter an arrhythmia.
Dr. Anthony Cardillo, an emergency room specialist, says the condition is extremely rare.
"It's almost like getting struck by lightning," Cardillo told CNN. "It's that rare. There has to be acute trauma to the anterior chest just at that right moment."
Dr. Bernard Ashby, a vascular cardiologist, reiterated what Gupta said about immediate medical attention being essential.
"Timely defibrillation is life saving & prevents anoxic brain injury," Ashby tweeted about Hamlin's injury.
Can you survive commotio cordis?
The University of Connecticut says commotio cordis is "extremely dangerous with rare survival."
However, experts point out that an athlete's recovery may also depend on how long they were in cardiac arrest for after they collapsed.
"The primary concern is the length of time that he [Hamlin] was not having cardiac activity,” Cardillo told CNN. “Every second counts.”
"We know that he's a young 24, healthy, conditioned athlete. He's in the greatest possible situation to come back to a normal life at this point, but our prayers are with him to make sure he does recover like that,” Cardillo added.
Ex-hockey player Chris Pronger suffered from commotio cordis back in 1998 and ended up recovering and returning to hockey.
How do you prevent commotio cordis?
The key to preventing commotio cordis is preventing injuries to the chest during sports games or in other situations.
Healthline says it's important for athletic trainers be present at practices and games. Athletes, coaches and parents should also be taught how to recognize the injury, and having an automated external defibrillator (AED) on site could mean the difference between life and death.
Experts say you should make sure protective equipment is worn properly and teach athletes to avoid being hit in the chest. It's also good to be safe around fast-moving objects like baseballs and hockey pucks.