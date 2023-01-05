NFL's Damar Hamlin Is Awake & The Buffalo Bills Say He's Showing 'Remarkable Improvement'
He's still "critically ill" and in hospital.
Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin is awake and with his family in hospital after he collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during a game on Monday.
Hamlin's agent gave the update on the 24-year-old football player's condition to CNN on Thursday, saying Hamlin was holding hands with his family as he recovers in the ICU at a Cincinnati hospital.
The Buffalo Bills also shared an update on Thursday, tweeting that Hamlin is showing "remarkable improvement."
“Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours,” the team wrote.
“While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress.
“We are grateful for the love and support we have received.”
Moments before the team tweeted the statement, Hamlin's teammate and cornerback Kaiir Elam also shared an update.
“Our boy is doing better, awake and showing more signs of improvement. Thank you God," Elam said in a tweet.
\u201cOur boy is doing better, awake and showing more signs of improvement. Thank you God. Keep the prayers coming please. All love 3!\u201d— Kaiir Elam (@Kaiir Elam) 1672932027
The agency that represents Hamlin, Agency 1 Sports, also released an update on the player's condition.
“Damar has made substantial improvement overnight,” the agency tweeted on Thursday.
"We are so thankful for all of the first responders, doctors, and hospital staff and every one who has played a role in this process."
Hamlin collapsed on the field after a tackle in the first quarter of Monday night's game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals.
He suffered a cardiac arrest and was resuscitated on the field before being rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
Many experts shared that the pro athlete may have suffered from commotio cordis — a traumatic injury to the chest that can be fatal.
According to CNN, the Buffalo Bills returned to work on Wednesday and were scheduled to hold their first practice of the week on Thursday. They are scheduled to host the New England Patriots on Sunday.
The outlet also reports that the players were updated on Hamlin's condition during an emotional Zoom call with Hamlin's father, Mario Hamlin, on Wednesday.
The Bills-Bengals game will be rescheduled.
