Tom Brady Scolded Teammates During The Game & Fans Say He Looks 'Like An A**' For His Behavior
He was also seen practicing while a player on the field was injured.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, and during the game, the Florida team's Quarterback, Tom Brady was caught on camera yelling at his teammates, and fans on Twitter were shocked by his behavior.
The player is getting blamed for the loss as he endures a rumored divorce from his wife, Gisele Bündchen, and promotes his side businesses, like Brady Brand. He publicly posted to Instagram that he was headed to a work trip over the weekend tagging the clothing line.
Viewers are taking notice of his time off and don't like his sportsmanship on the field. He was shown scolding the Bucc's Offensive Line. According to Sportsnet, he told them that they are "so much better than the way they are playing."
\u201cTom Brady with some words to his offensive line.\u201d— FOX Sports: NFL (@FOX Sports: NFL) 1665944494
Those who were watching also couldn't believe that he was practicing while an athlete on his team got seriously injured on the field.
You can see him (No. 12) throwing around a football while everyone else crowded around their teammate to make sure the player hurt was okay.
\u201cA #Bucs Player is seriously injured and @TomBrady took the opportunity to practice. What a scummy thing to do.\u201d— Alexis Klumb (@Alexis Klumb) 1665948153
One viral tweet from NFL Data Analyst, Harrison P. Kent IV, reads, "Tom Brady skipped training camp, took every Wednesday off, stayed out late this past Friday in New York City to party, and flew to Pittsburgh without his teammates before today’s game, yet he has the audacity to chastise his offensive line on national television. What a loser."
Someone responded in agreement saying that he's going to screw up "a lot of his legacy with the way he's been acting on and off the field this year."
\u201cIt's honestly a shame that Tom Brady is gonna fuck up a lot of his legacy with the way he's been acting on and off the field this year.\n\nHe may still be the goat, but you look like an ass and now your family is leaving you. It's sad honestly\u201d— Andrew (\ud83d\udc26\ud83c\udfc82-4) (@Andrew (\ud83d\udc26\ud83c\udfc82-4)) 1665989682
On the other hand, some loyal Tampa fanatics are still sticking up for the Quarterback. While he's nicknamed the "G.O.A.T." (Greatest Of All Time), his followers are responding to the tweet that you can't call him a "loser.".
"Loser is the last thing that comes to mind when I think Tom Brady," a tweet read.
Brady hasn't commented on his recent game behavior, but he continues to post cartoon gifs for each team he plays. The next expected will be about the Carolina Panthers as they play on October 23.