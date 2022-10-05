Tom Brady-Gisele Bündchen Divorce Memes Have Taken Over Twitter & NFL Fans Are Relentless
Have they taken it too far?
Rumors have swirled about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen getting a divorce and NFL fans have been on the edge of their seats, especially after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered two recent losses.
The suspicions about marital issues began when Brady took ten days off the field to maintain a "work/life" balance and Bündchen hasn't been seen at any of his games since the season started.
Then, she did an interview with Elle and mentioned that it's a "violent sport" and she would like for her husband "to be more present."
Sources have told Page Six and CNN that the couple has now hired divorce attorneys and though the two stars might have stayed silent through this process, Twitter has not... and it might beg the question, have the memes gone too far?
One tweet says, "Gisele: It's me or football" and proceeds to show Brady holding up his hand with five Super Bowl rings on each finger.
\u201cGisele: It\u2019s me or football\n\nTom Brady:\u201d— PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBet Sportsbook) 1664917112
Brady also retired and un-retired, which added fuel to the fans' fire to crack jokes on the duo.
An NFL Meme account published a video that shows an older man holding a football and running to the Touchdown line. The caption reads, "Tom Brady without Gisele yelling at him to retire every year".
The tweet received over 66.8K likes and counting.
\u201cTom Brady without Gisele yelling at him to retire every year\u201d— NFL Memes (@NFL Memes) 1664926553
One user uploaded a curated photo from the sitcom, The Office. It shows one of the characters yelling with the subtitles, "Stop playing football," and another character responds, "you know what? I am going to play football even harder."
While many people made jokes about the pair, others came to Bündchen's side saying that this is one of the athlete's biggest fumbles.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be playing the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at the Raymond James Stadium in Florida. Narcity is keeping a close eye on Bündchen's attendance.